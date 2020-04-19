2020 Mock NFL Draft

A three round mock draft that factors in trades in Round 1. Where do former Wolverines land?

ROUND 1

1. Bengals

Joe Burrow, QB (LSU)

2. Redskins

Chase Young, Edge (Ohio State)

3. Chargers (via trade with Lions)

Tua Tagovailoa, QB (Alabama)

Chargers trade this year's second rounder and next year's to get the marquee player they need in Los Angeles.

4. Dolphins (via trade with Giants)

Justin Herbert, QB (Oregon)

Seeing the Chargers move ahead of them, the Dolphins trade one of their second rounders to the Giants to ensure they get one of the top three quarterbacks.

5. Giants (via trade with Dolphins)

Jedrick Willis, OT (Alabama)



6. Lions (via trade with Chargers)

Jeffrey Okudah, CB (Ohio State)

7. Panthers

Isaiah Simmons, LB (Clemson)

8. Cardinals

Tristan Wirfs, OT (Iowa)

9. Jaguars

Derrick Brown, IDL (Auburn)



10. Browns

Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia)

11. Jets

Mekhi Becton, OT (Louisville)

12. Raiders

CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma)

13. 49ers

Henry Ruggs III, WR (Alabama)

14. Patriots (via trade with Buccaneers)

Jordan Love, QB (Utah State)

The Patriots move up to get their franchise quarterback replacement, by ironically trading with the team Tom Brady left for. Seeing all of the the front line tackle prospects now gone, Tampa Bay gladly moves down for more ammo.

15. Broncos

Justin Jefferson, WR (LSU)

16. Falcons

Javon Kinlaw, IDL (South Carolina)

17. Cowboys

C.J. Henderson, CB (Florida)

18. Dolphins

Austin Jackson, OT (USC)

19. Raiders

Patrick Queen, LB (LSU)

20. Jaguars

Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge (Penn State)

21. Eagles

Jalen Reagor, WR (TCU)

22. Vikings

A.J. Epenesa, Edge (Iowa)

23. Buccaneers (via trade with Patriots)

Josh Jones, OT (Houston)

24. Saints

Kenneth Murray, LB (Oklahoma)

25. Vikings

Kristian Fulton, CB (LSU)

26. Dolphins

Zack Baun, Edge (Wisconsin)

27. Jaguars (via trade with Seahawks)

D'Andre Swift, RB (Georgia)

Jacksonville continues rebooting its franchise by trading running back Leonard Fournette to Seattle for this pick.

28. Ravens

K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge (LSU)

29. Titans

Trevon Diggs, CB (Alabama)

30. Packers

Brandon Aiyuk, WR (Arizona State)

31. 49ers

Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama)

32. Chiefs

Cesar Ruiz, IOL (Michigan)

ROUND 2



33. Bengals: Grant Delpit, S (LSU)

34. Colts: Laviska Shenault, WR (Colorado)

35. Lions: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB (LSU)

36. Giants: Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma (IDL)

37. Jaguars (via trade with Lions through Chargers): Jalen Hurts, Alabama (QB)

The Jaguars trade Pro Bowl Edge Yannick Ngakoue, whom they're unable to re-sign, to the pass-rush starved/must win now Lions for this pick and next year's third rounder.

38. Panthers: Denzel Mims, Baylor (WR)

39. Giants (via trade with Dolphins): Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State (LB)

40. Texans: Leki Fotu, Utah (IDL)

41. Browns: Ross Blacklock, TCU (IDL)

42. Jaguars: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (RB)

43. Bears: Jeff Gladney, CB (TCU)

44. Colts: Jacob Eason, QB (Washington)

45. Buccaneers: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (S)

46. Broncos: Damon Arnette, CB (Ohio State)

47. Falcons: A.J. Terrell, CB (Clemson)

48. Jets: Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson)

49. Steelers: Isaiah Wilson, OT (Georgia)

50. Bears: K.J. Hamler, WR (Penn State)

51. Cowboys: Jaylon Johnson, CB (Utah)

52. Rams: J.K. Dobbins, RB (Ohio State)

53. Eagles: Jordyn Brooks, LB (Texas Tech)

54. Bills: Josh Uche, Edge (Michigan)

55. Ravens: Malik Harrison, LB (Ohio State)

56. Dolphins: Terrell Lewis, Edge (Alabama)

57. Rams: Kyle Dugger, S (Lenior-Rhyne)

58. Vikings: Michael Pittman, WR (USC)

59. Seahawks: Julian Okwara, Edge (Notre Dame)

60. Ravens: Lloyd Cushenberry III, IOL (LSU)

61. Titans: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT (Auburn)

62. Packers: Cole Kmet, TE (Notre Dame)

63. Chiefs: Cam Akers, RB (Florida State)

64. Seahawks: Noah Igbinoghene, CB (Auburn)

ROUND 3

65. Bengals: Jonathan Greenard, Edge (Florida)

66. Redskins: Bryce Hall, CB (Virginia)

67. Lions: Matthew Peart, OT (Connecticut)

68. Jets: Van Jefferson, WR (Florida)

69. Panthers: Jeremy Chinn, S (Southern Illinois)

70. Dolphins: Marlon Davidson, IDL (Auburn)

71. Chargers: Jonah Jackson, IOL (Ohio State)

72. Cardinals: Justin Madubuike, IDL (Texas A & M)

73. Jaguars: Darnay Holmes, CB (UCLA)

74. Browns: Logan Wilson, LB (Wyoming)

75. Colts: Adam Trautman, TE (Dayton)

76. Buccaneers: Ben Bredeson, IOL (Michigan)

77. Broncos: Netane Muti, IOL (Fresno State)

78. Falcons: Bradley Anae, Edge (Utah)

79. Jets: K'Von Wallace, S (Clemson)

80. Raiders: Hunter Bryant, TE (Washington)

81. Raiders: Raekwon Davis, IDL (Alabama)

82. Cowboys: Jordan Elliot, IDL (Missouri)

83. Broncos: Curtis Weaver, Edge (Boise State)

84. Rams: Troy Pride, CB (Notre Dame)

85. Lions: Chase Claypool, WR (Notre Dame)

86. Bills: Amik Robertson, CB (Louisiana Tech)

87. Patriots: Alex Highsmith, Edge (Charlotte)

88. Saints: Kenny Willekes, Edge (Michigan State)

89. Vikings: Ezra Cleveland, OT (Boise State)

90. Texans: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR (Michigan)

91. Raiders: Brian Edwards, WR (South Carolina)

92. Ravens: Zack Moss, RB (Utah)

93. Titans: Nick Harris, IOL (Washington)

94. Packers: Troy Dye, LB (Oregon)

95. Broncos: Anfernee Jennings, Edge (Alabama)

96. Chiefs: Julian Blackmon, S (Utah)

97. Browns: Ashtyn Davis, S (California)

98. Patriots: John Simpson, IOL (Clemson)

99. Giants: Markus Bailey, LB (Purdue)

100. Patriots: Michael Ojemudia, CB (Iowa)

101. Seahawks: Brycen Hopkins, TE (Purdue)

102. Steelers: Jake Fromm, QB (Georgia)

103. Eagles: Shane Lemieux, IOL (Oregon)

104. Rams: Jason Strowbridge, IDL (North Carolina)

105. Vikings: Robert Hunt, IOL (Louisiana)

106. Ravens: Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR (Liberty)