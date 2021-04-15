LISTEN: Ep. 7: Predicting Wins And Losses For Michigan's Entire 2021 Schedule

We're still five months away from the 2021 football campaign, but it's hard to not think about what the season will look like.

Depending on where you look and who you talk to, Michigan might finish anywhere between 4-8 and 11-1 this fall. Even the trusty staff at Wolverine Digest sees this season playing out in a pretty different way. Chris Breiler and I go game by game and talk about each Michigan opponent and make a prediction for the matchups.