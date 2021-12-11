Skip to main content
    Michigan State, Ohio State Folks Are Short-Circuiting

    It's not surprising, but Michigan State and Ohio State fans and media members simply cannot handle Michigan's success.
    Author:

    Michigan State beat Michigan 37-33 in late-October, which was obviously a huge deal at the time. It gave Mel Tucker a 2-0 record against Jim Harbaugh and took Harbaugh's overall record against the Spartans below .500 (3-4). It gave Sparty bragging rights and thrusted them into the College Football Playoff picture. A week later, however, MSU lost to Purdue, which cracked the Big Ten door back open for the Wolverines.

    For the rest of month of November, Michigan fans didn't really know what to think. Excitement was minimal and it truly was a wait-and-see scenario as the regular season wound down. Wolverine fans were going to need a little help from Ohio State when they hosted Michigan State and then would need their Wolverines to do the impossible in Ann Arbor on that last Saturday in November. Nothing seemed to matter much until the regular season finale rolled around. 

    And then Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines delivered. Michigan defeated Ohio State in convincing fashion, 42-27, giving U-M the outright East Division title. Of course Michigan would go on to destroy Iowa 42-3 in the Big Ten Championship game.

    Harbaugh and U-M finished the season with a convincing win over Ohio State, an absolute dominant win over Iowa for a title and a 12-1 overall record. Yes, there is that blemish from the Spartans from a little over a month ago, but does that even matter at this point?

    Spartan folks seem to think so. Throw in the fact that Kenneth Walker III got snubbed as a Heisman finalist while Aidan Hutchinson got the nod after dominant performance after dominant performance down the stretch and you have some really salty Spartans out there. 

    Ohio State loyalists also don't know what to do. They're not used to being in this position and it shows. 

    Just take a look at some of these thoughts and takes...

    Both groups of people have been vocal, distraught and downright ignorant, frankly. The sooner Michigan State and Ohio State fans and media members realize that there really isn't anything they can say to Michigan fans right now, the better. It's highly entertaining and enjoyable for U-M fans, but it's a bad look for Sparties and Buckos. 

