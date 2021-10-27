Aidan Hutchinson: “If You’re A Player At Michigan, You Have To Beat State”

Aidan Hutchinson could barely contain his excitement for the rivalry game this Saturday. As Michigan prepares to take on the Spartans, the Wolverines' defensive leader had a lot to say about why this game just means more.

Both teams undefeated. A top ten battle. A civil war.

The story lines are practically writing themselves as Michigan prepares for its huge clash with Michigan State this Saturday. It's the most anticipated matchup in recent memory and for senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, he couldn’t be more excited.

“It makes the game more important, and makes our game more prime time,” Hutchinson said of both teams still being undefeated. “I saw them beat Indiana, obviously I was a little bit pissed but I was like, ‘Hey, now our game will be a battle of the undefeateds.’ It’s going to be a fun one. I’m fired up, ready to go.”

A year ago, Aidan Hutchinson watched as Michigan State came into Ann Arbor and stunned the Wolverines, pulling out a 27-24 victory. Michigan had entered that game as a 24.5-point favorite and the loss completely derailed the Wolverines season.

Players may say the sting of last year’s defeat is behind them, but as Hutchinson talked to reporters on Tuesday evening, it was clear this game means a little bit more.

“Last year that kind left a bad taste in your mouth, especially with them,” Hutchinson said. “It was a game that I really thought we should’ve won but we couldn’t close it out. This year, we’ve closed the book on last year and we’re ready to take them on this year. We’re a whole new team, whole new culture and we’re just ready to go.”

The culture change has been evident this year, especially with the revamped defensive effort. Under Mike McDonald, the Wolverines have adapted to his NFL-style defensive scheme faster than expected and the numbers speak for themselves.

Hutchinson has been a disruptive force, amassing 5.5 sacks and 6 tackles for loss and his on-field performance has him rocketing up NFL draft boards, as a team, Michigan is allowing just 14.3 points per game, the second best in the nation. The Wolverines will need to be on point against the Spartans as they’ll be facing off with a Heisman candidate in running back Kenneth Walker. Walker is second in the country with 997 rushing yards through seven games and he has nine touchdowns to go along with it.

“He’s a good back. He’s super talented,” Hutchinson said. “If we just execute and do what we have to do we should be successful on Saturday but he’s a real big threat and we’re really highlighting him. If we execute and do our thing, we should be good.”

As Michigan goes through practice this week, it won’t be hard for them to find motivation. The heightened expectations that have arisen with their undefeated start will only grow if they come away victorious in East Lansing.

“No one needs to be nudged to be nastier,” Hutchinson said. “Everyone’s going to know on Saturday it's going to be a nasty game. It’s how these rivalry games go. The way that we play these nameless, faceless opponents just shows that no matter who we play if we execute, we’re going to be successful.”

Hutchinson’s confidence is contagious, and Michigan will try to ride the energy of their vocal leader all the way to a win on Saturday. While this may be the first top ten matchup between the teams since 1964, the rivalry matchup is a game the Wolverines have circled on their calendar every year.

Hutchinson hopes this time around, he can wash the bad taste out of his mouth.

“If you’re a player at Michigan, you have to beat State,” Hutchinson said. “It’s a requirement. Every year. If you don't, the season’s just not quite complete.”