Players Want To Play, Coaches Want To Coach

Jim Harbaugh said it best when he joined Jon Jansen's podcast recently...

"We’re ready to play right now — anybody, anywhere. We just want to play football games. There have been so many guys who have trained so hard, not just now, but their entire life for this opportunity."

Now, other Michigan players and coaches are jumping on board with the social media messages #WeWantToPlay and #WeWantToCoach.

Junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson's message was short and sweet, consisting of just the hashtag. Hutchinson has been outspoken since arriving at Michigan and as a recently-praised leader, what he says carries weight. Throw in the fact that his father, former Michigan All-American defensive tackle Chris Hutchinson, is a an ER doctor at Beaumont Hospital, and he's as informed as any student athlete in the country.

Redshirt junior defensive back Hunter Reynolds hasn't made much of an impact on the field for Michigan, but he's making big waves as an advocate for players everywhere.

Reynolds has been at the forefront of organizing a movement and bringing players together across the Big Ten.

Redshirt junior defensive end Luiji Vilain missed his freshman and sophomore seasons due to injury and was expected to have a much bigger role in 2020. With the season now in jeopardy, he's clearly hoping and pushing to take the field.

Wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and safeties coach Bob Shoop both stand by their protocols and practices with the hopes of coaching football this fall.

Even though he's not a Wolverine, Trevor Lawrence has become the poster boy for the movement. The starting quarterback for the Clemson Tigers has been mature, calculated, informed and level headed throughout his explanations as to why he and his brethren want to play.

I don't think any of this is going to make a difference, but the right people are certainly saying the right things.