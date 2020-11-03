SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Michigan’s Triple-Freshmen Threat

Christopher Breiler

If you’re a college football diehard, there’s no such thing as an “off-season”. You’re either watching your team compete on the football field or you're watching your team compete on the recruiting trail. With each new season comes the promise of new young talent, and Michigan has certainly found its fair share of young talent.

Here are the top three freshmen who’ve established themselves as immediate threats:

Roman Wilson, WR

Wilson, a four-star out of Honolulu, is best known for his blazing speed (4.37 in the 40). Two games into the season, Wilson has emerged as the Wolverines most reliable target. Put simply, Wilson is literally catching everything that comes his way. He’s the team’s second-leading receiver just behind veteran Ronnie Bell with 105 yards on seven receptions. Most importantly, Wilson has become a much needed go-to target for first-year starting quarterback Joe Milton. Based on early results, it’s entirely possible that Wilson finishes the 2020 season as Michigan’s leading receiver in just his first season in Ann Arbor.

Blake Corum, RB

Corum, a four-star recruit out of Maryland, is a kid that I paid close attention to during the off-season. It became apparent pretty quickly that Corum’s work ethic is second to none. Physically speaking, Corum arrived in Ann Arbor more than ready for the punishment of Big Ten football and eager to dish out some punishment of his own. Corum proved as much on the very first play of the 2020 season, hauling in a pass from Joe Milton out of the backfield and bursting through multiple defenders for a 25-yard gain. One week later against Michigan State, Corum showed more flashes of what he’s capable of using his 4.4 speed to get to the edge and score Michigan’s first touchdown of the afternoon. Heading into week three, Corum has already made a strong case that he is ready to be RB1 in Ann Arbor.

A.J. Henning, WR

Henning, a four-star recruit out of Illinois, hasn’t had many opportunities on the field so far, but when he does get the ball, he makes the most of those limited opportunities — the rookie is averaging 11 yards every time he touches the ball. Two weeks into the season, Henning looks very much like a Giles Jackson 2.0. Henning is a guy that can return kicks, punts, line up in the backfield, burn you on sweeps and stretch the field with his 4.4 speed. As Michigan continues to search for reliable playmakers offensively, expect Henning's role to grow considerably in the coming weeks.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
GerDeJong
GerDeJong

All three of these freshmen have shown flashes of brilliance. Let's hope the coaching staff doesn't allow that brilliance to dull up by keeping them on the sidelines.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Alarming Things Jim Harbaugh Said

Jim Harbaugh met with the media for his usual Monday press conference and said a few things that should have everyone worried.

BrandonBrown

by

Ben Olmstead

Michigan Suffers Worst Loss Of Harbaugh Era To MSU

The Wolverines dropped the ball on Saturday against MSU, falling to 1-1 in the process.

Matthew Lounsberry

by

Bigbluedaddy

Dan Patrick, Rich Eisen, Mike Greenberg Criticize Jim Harbaugh For MSU Loss

Coach Harbaugh's future at Michigan comes into question after loss to Michigan State.

Eric Rutter

by

MichaelSpath

Michigan Football: Better Today Than Four Years Ago?

The Wolverines seem to floundering as bad as they have under Jim Harbaugh in his sixth year at the helm.

Christopher Breiler

by

El_Comandante

Update On Donovan Edwards

Can Michigan land its top target in the 2021 class?

BrandonBrown

What's Wrong With Michigan?

Michigan isn't close to being a bad team, but just about everyone would agree that something seems a bit off.

BrandonBrown

Jim Harbaugh Deflects Once Again After Demoralizing Michigan State Loss

Coach Harbaugh said that effort was not the issue with his team on Saturday. Could the problem be coaching?

Eric Rutter

by

CJK5H

The Loss To Michigan State Is Unacceptable; Here's Why

Michigan and Jim Harbaugh should never have lost to that Michigan State team, but they did.

BrandonBrown

by

jeffwnc1

Trying To Make Sense Of The Wolverines Stunning Loss

Breaking down what went wrong in Michigan's 27-24 loss to the Spartans.

Jake Sage

by

FootballFiend

Harbaugh's Message Of Owning Loss Falls Flat After MSU Debacle

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had only platitudes for his team after U-M's 27-24 loss to the Spartans on Saturday.

Eric Rutter

by

Bigbluedaddy