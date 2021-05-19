On Target: Michigan's Alan Bowman Ranks No. 2 Among All Returning Power Five QB's

Experience isn't the only thing that Alan Bowman will be bringing along with him to Ann Arbor.

All of the reports coming out of spring ball so far suggest that junior quarterback Cade McNamara is firmly in control of the quarterback battle in Ann Arbor. To this point, McNamara's primary challengers have been sophomore Dan Villari and freshman JJ McCarthy. However, a new challenger will enter the picture this summer as Texas Tech transfer quarterback Alan Bowman arrives on campus.

Out of all of the quarterbacks competing for the starting job in Ann Arbor, Bowman is by far the most experienced - and the most accomplished. Not only is Bowman the most experienced, he may also be the most accurate. The former Red Raider is currently ranked No. 2 among all active power five quarterbacks in career completion percentage.

During his three seasons in Lubbock, Bowman suffered multiple injuries that prevented him from fully hitting his stride - but was still extremely productive when healthy. After winning the starting job during his freshman year in 2018, Bowman went off against the Houston Cougars - completing 43-of-59 passes for 605 yards with five touchdowns in a 63–49 win. Bowman's performance that day set a new Big 12 record for passing yards in a single game by a true freshman, a record that still stands today.

In spite of battling a string of injuries, Bowman finished his freshman year with 227 completions out of 327 attempts for 2,638 yards with 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. For a comparison, his 227 single-season completions would have put him 5th all-time at the University of Michigan and his 2,638 single-season passing yards would have put him at No. 8 all-time - just ahead of Tom Brady.

In total, Bowman's three-year career numbers at Texas Tech included a completion percentage of 67 percent on 713 attempts, 5,260 yards (7.4 per attempt), 33 touchdowns and a QBR of 139.5.

Given all of his experience and all that he has accomplished at the collegiate level, it's safe to say that the quarterback battle at Michigan is far from over.