Wolverines land versatile WR Travis Johnson, a potential future star in Ann Arbor

It feels like it has been a long time since the Wolverines have had a true stud wide receiver and Travis Johnson will look to fill that void. Yes, Michigan saw flashes this year from Andrew Marsh, but we have not seen a complete, elite-level season from a WR. John’s 6-3 frame gives him tremendous upside with his size and is ranked the No. 3 recruit in the state of Virginia. Johnson took an official visit to Ann Arbor on June 13, 2025, and committed to the Wolverines on July 4, 2025. Today, he officially signed to be a Michigan Wolverine next fall.

Despite a late push from Virginia Tech and James Franklin, Johnson ended up in Ann Arbor.

Profile Overview - Travis Johnson

Notable Offers:

Florida, Georgia, Miami, Indiana, Penn State, North Carolina and Auburn, among others.

Scouting report via 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins

Player comparison: Grant DuBose (Green Bay Packers)

Versatile receiver with a well-rounded game that can be positioned around the formation as he has the size to win on the outside and the agility to separate on the inside. Limber and sudden, which allows him to bend around defenders and quickly find space at the short and intermediate levels. Narrow in the shoulders for someone pushing 6-foot-3 and is far from a true power forward at the catch point, but can play above opponent’s shoulder pads with his bounce, timing and coordination. Sets himself up for RAC opportunities with his burst and will extend plays with his vision and tempo as a ball carrier. Can be more of a body catcher and needs to get more consistent with his hands, but can still make his fair share of acrobatic grabs. Projects as a potential multi-year starter and a possible impact player at the Power Four level that can settle in as a trusted option in the huddle. Mature game could push him into the rotation early.

