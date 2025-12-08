Sherrone Moore details Michigan’s early prep for Citrus Bowl matchup vs. Texas

On Sunday afternoon, Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore talked with the media about a variety of topics, including the upcoming bowl game.

It was announced that the Wolverines will travel to Orlando, Fla., to take on Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

How the Wolverines are Preparing

In the press conference, Moore was asked about how the team will take the next few weeks of December to prepare for the Citrus Bowl and the Longhorns.

“Our expectation as we go through the week, these guys got finals in these next two weeks,” Moore said. “So they'll finish those out. But we'll practice. We have a good steady pace of practices and some skill workout things that we have to stay within the 20-hour rules that we have to do. So we'll still have practices as we go out for the week to get -- start to get implemented in the game plan and coaches will start the game plan.”

However, preparing for bowl games isn’t what it used to be. As time goes on, we have seen more and more student-athletes sitting out of bowl games if they don’t make the playoffs. It does seem like ‘bowl season’ has lost the spark and enjoyment it once had 20 years ago because of that.

With that, no one really knows who we can expect to see on the field for the maize and blue on New Year’s Eve.

“As far as opt-outs and guys who play in the game, we'll have more of an answer as we go through the week,” Moore said. “You know, there'll be guys that have already thought about it and what they're gonna do, a lot more playing than not playing. So that's a positive, you know, but we'll have more of an answer as we go through the week.”

A season ago, the Wolverines had a host of student-athletes sit out of the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama. Some notable names that elected not to compete were Donovan Edwards, Colston Loveland and Mason Graham.

It is safe to assume we will again see key UofM athletes not on the field, giving us a chance to see some of the future talent the Wolverines will have to offer.