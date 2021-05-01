Michigan Wolverines home
BREAKING: Ambry Thomas Selected In The Third Round

After battling colitis in 2019 and opting out in 2020, Ambry Thomas is a San Francisco 49er.
Name: Ambry Thomas

Selection: San Francisco 49ers — Rd. 3, Pk. 102

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6-0, 182 pounds

College Career Highlights:

Defense
Tackles: 6, 2x (last at Indiana, Nov. 23, 2019)
Solos: 5, at Indiana (Nov. 23, 2019)
Asst: 2, vs. Michigan State (Nov. 16, 2019)
TFLs: 1.0, 2x - last vs Michigan State (Nov. 16, 2019)
Sacks: none
Int.: 1, 4x - last vs. Michigan State (Nov. 16, 2019)
FR: 1, 5x - last vs. Iowa (Oct. 5, 2019)
PBUs: 3, at Illinois (Oct. 12, 2019)

Kick Returns
Returns: 6, at Ohio State (Nov. 24, 2018)
Yards: 120, at Notre Dame (Sept. 1, 2018)
Long: 99, at Notre Dame (Sept. 1, 2019)
TDs: 1, at Notre Dame (Sept. 1, 2019)

At Michigan
• All-Big Ten honoree (third team, coaches; honorable mention, media, 2019)
• Appeared in 39 games as a Wolverine, with 13 starts at cornerback
• Special teams contributor throughout his career with one kick return touchdown (at Notre Dame, Sept. 1, 2018)
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2018)
Co-Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week (Sept. 3, 2018) after his performance against Notre Dame
• Three-year letterman (2017-18-19)

Junior (2019)
• Started all 13 games as a defensive back and also played special teams, finished with 38 tackles, 3.0 for loss, seven pass breakups with three interceptions, two fumble recoveries to earn his third varsity letter
• Named the team's Defensive Skill Player of the Year
• Named to Pro Football Focus College's All-Big Ten Team on defense (second team, cornerback)
• Midseason All-American selection by Pro Football Focus College (flex defense)
• Named Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Middle Tennessee State
• Shared Defensive Player of the Game honors with the entire defense for their performance against Iowa
• Three times named to the Pro Football Focus College's All- Big Ten Team (cornerback) after his performances against Iowa, Illinois and Maryland
• Named co-Defensive Player of the Game for his performance against Michigan State
• Started at cornerback and made one tackle for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery against Middle Tennessee State (Aug. 31), also contributing on special teams
• Played defensive back and special teams against Army (Sept. 7)
• Credited with three tackles at Wisconsin (Sept. 21)
• Made three solo tackles, including one for loss, against Rutgers (Sept. 28)
• Recovered a fumble, picked off a pass, and made two tackles against Iowa (Oct. 5)
• Set a career-high with three pass breakups and also made three solo tackles at Illinois (Oct. 12)
• Contributed two solo tackles at Penn State (Oct. 19)
• Made three solo tackles playing defensive back against Notre Dame (Oct. 26)
• Credited with a pair of solo tackles at Maryland (Nov. 2)
• Picked off one pass and set a career-high with six tackles including one for loss against Michigan State (Nov. 16)
• Registered six tackles including five solo stops at Indiana (Nov. 23)
• Totaled two tackles against Ohio State (Nov. 30)
• Made four tackles in a start against Alabama in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1)

Sophomore (2018)
• Appeared in all 13 games on special teams, played defensive back in eight and saw snaps on offense in two; recorded nine tackles and returned 19 kickoffs for 412 yards and one touchdown to earn his second varsity letter
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree
• Along with the entire defense, secured a share of Defensive Player of the Week honors for their contributions towards the team performance against Michigan State
• Returned a kickoff 99 yards for the first touchdown of his career at Notre Dame (Sept. 1) and also made one assisted tackle while playing cornerback and contributing elsewhere on special teams
• Registered the fourth kickoff return touchdown of 99 yards or more in Michigan history at Notre Dame
• Made one solo stop and recorded one pass breakup while playing defensive back and contributing on special teams against Western Michigan (Sept. 8)
• Saw snaps at cornerback and on special teams against SMU (Sept. 15)
• Made a solo tackle and recovered a fumble playing cornerback and contributing on special teams against Nebraska (Sept. 22)
• Played special teams at Northwestern (Sept. 29) and returned two kicks for 35 total yards
• Played a few snaps on offense and also contributed on special teams against Maryland (Oct. 6)
• Contributed on special teams and also played offense against Wisconsin (Oct. 13)
• Made one assisted stop playing defensive back and also returned kickoffs and contributed on special teams at Michigan State (Oct. 20)
• Credited with two solo tackles while playing defensive back and contributing on special teams against Penn State (Nov. 3) including a 27-yard kickoff return
• Totaled three tackles and made his first career interception at Rutgers (Nov. 10)
• Played cornerback and contributed on special teams against Indiana (Nov. 17) and at Ohio State (Nov. 24)
• Played defensive back and contributed on special teams against Florida in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 29)

Freshman (2017)
• Played in all 13 games and produced a total of 396 kickoff return yards and earned his first varsity letter
• Made his collegiate debut on special teams against Florida at the Advocare Classic (Sept. 2), forcing and recovering a fumble on kickoff coverage
• Contributed on special teams against Cincinnati (Sept. 9), Air Force (Sept. 16) and Purdue (Sept. 23)
• Returned a kickoff 30 yards against Michigan State (Oct. 7) and contributed elsewhere on special teams as well
• Played defensive back and returned kickoffs, among other responsibilities, while contriuting on special teams at Indiana (Oct. 14) and making one solo stop
• Contributed on special teams at Penn State (Oct. 21), returning three kickoffs for 87 yards with a long of 43
• Returned three kickoffs for a total of 59 yards against Rutgers (Oct. 28), and contributed elsewhere on special teams
• Took three kickoff returns for a total of 62 yards against Minnesota (Nov. 4)
• Returned two kicks for a total of 31 yards at Maryland (Nov. 11), and earned snaps on defense at cornerback as well
• Took two kickoff returns for a total of 37 yards with a 28-yard long at Wisconsin (Nov. 18)
• Returned four kickoffs for 56 total yards against Ohio State (Nov. 25)
• Took a pair of kickoff returns out for 34 total yards in the Outback Bowl against South Carolina (Jan. 1) and recorded one solo tackle playing on special teams
• Also recovered a fumble while playing on special teams

