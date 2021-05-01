Michigan Football Parent Squashes Transfer Rumors

According to his father, one of Michigan's top recruits in the 2020 class isn't going anywhere.

Andre Seldon Jr. was the fifth highest-rated commit in Michigan's 2020 class, an overall top-five recruit in the state of Michigan and one of the highest rated cornerbacks in the country. Though he's undersized at just 5-8, 155 pounds, he's also extremely physical and can pose problems for even the tallest wide receivers.

Seldon was so impressive heading into college that he got the attention of NFL Veteran and former first round pick Adam "Pacman" Jones during the Under Armor All-America practice. Jones referred to Seldon as "the real deal" and said that his coachability and competitiveness sets him apart. “Very coachable,” Jones told MLive. “He’s a good kid. He reminds me a lot of me, you know? A smaller corner who’s willing to compete every play."

Jones also touched on the fact that Seldon is undersized for the position.

“Technique has a lot to do with it,” said Jones. “And studying. The size don’t mean nothing. It’s about the fight in the dog -- not the size.”

Naturally, it was expected that Seldon would become an impact player relatively quickly at the University of Michigan given all of the accolades and talent he had coming in. Heading into his freshman season, however, Seldon found himself lower on the depth chart and struggling to get reps on the field - not necessarily shocking news given his lack of college experience and the difficulty of the position itself.

Even so, rumors recently began to circulate on social media that Seldon might be looking for a way out of Ann Arbor - something that Seldon's father decided to address directly via his twitter account.

"Andre Seldon Jr is not transferring from Michigan. I don't know where y'all be getting info from, my son a warrior waiting on his opportunity and getting the best education. He'll be ready when his time comes now please stop asking me about that. #GoBlue"

While Michigan continues to revamp its defense with new coordinator Mike Macdonald and cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist, Seldon's opportunity to shine might be closer than most people think. As for his future with the University of Michigan football program, we'll just have to wait and see.