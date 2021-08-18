Michigan's History With The AP Poll

The Michigan Wolverines will kick off the 2021 season unranked in the AP Poll for the second time in Jim Harbaugh's head coaching tenure.

For the first time since 2015, the Michigan Wolverines are nowhere to be found on the preseason Associated Press Top 25 released on Tuesday. Following a brutal 2-4 record during the 2020 season, complete restructuring of the assistant coaching staff and questions marks at several key positions, analysts are skeptical at best when it comes to the Wolverines in 2021.

Since the year 2000, the Michigan Football program has appeared on the AP top 25 preseason list 15 times, while finishing as a top 25 team 13 times. From 2000-21, the Wolverines have an average preseason ranking of No. 14 in the country, with an average final ranking of No. 18. In fact, Michigan has finished lower than its preseason ranking 12 times, while finishing higher than its preseason ranking just four times.

Below is a detailed look at Michigan's track record within the AP poll from 2000-2021.

How they start:

Average AP preseason ranking: No. 14

Top 5 preseason: 3

Top 10 preseason: 8

Top 25 preseason: 15

Unranked preseason: 6

How they finish:

Average AP final ranking: No. 18

Top 5 finishes: 0

Top 10 finishes: 4

Top 25 finishes: 13

Unranked finishes: 8

Finished higher than preseason ranking: 4 times

Finished lower than preseason ranking: 12 times

2000

Preseason AP: No. 6

Final AP: No. 11

Result: Decrease

2001

Preseason AP: No. 12

Final AP: No. 20

Result: Decrease

2002

Preseason AP: No. 12

Final AP: No. 9

Result: Increase

2003

Preseason AP: No. 4

Final AP: No. 6

Result: Decrease

2004

Preseason AP: No. 8

Final AP: No. 14

Result: Decrease

2005

Preseason AP: No. 4

Final AP: Unranked

Result: Decrease

2006

Preseason AP: No. 14

Final AP: No. 8

Result: Increase

2007

Preseason AP: No. 5

Final AP: No. 18

Result: Decrease

2008

Preseason AP: Unranked

Final AP: Unranked

Result: N/A

2009

Preseason AP: Unranked

Final AP: Unranked

Result: N/A

2010

Preseason AP: Unranked

Final AP: Unranked

Result: N/A

2011

Preseason AP: Unranked

Final AP: No. 12

Result: Increase

2012

Preseason AP: No. 8

Final AP: No. 24

Result: Decrease

2013

Preseason AP: No. 17

Final AP: Unranked

Result: Decrease

2014

Preseason AP: Unranked

Final AP: Unranked

Result: N/A

2015

Preseason AP: Unranked

Final AP: No. 12

Result: Increase

2016

Preseason AP: No. 7

Final AP: No. 10

Result: Decrease

2017

Preseason AP: No. 11

Final AP: Unranked

Result: Decrease

2018

Preseason AP: No. 14

Final AP: No. 14

Result: N/A

2019

Preseason AP: No. 7

Final AP: No. 18

Result: Decrease

2020