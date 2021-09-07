Michigan Just Misses The AP Top 25 Cut

Michigan was impressive in week one but after the 2020 season a nice win over a MAC school wasn't quite enough to crack the top 25.

As week one of the college football season draws to a close, the Associated Press released their official Top 25 poll. Michigan came into the season unranked and still is despite a very impressive 47-14 win over Western Michigan in the opener.

Following the pretty easy 33-point win over the Broncos, Michigan is still on the outside looking in at the rest of the top 25, but they are receiving some consideration and stacking up some points as they prepare for Washington. The Huskies fell out of the top 25 after the huge upset loss to Montana.

I think Michigan being ranked somewhere between 26-33 is justified. The Wolverines looked bad last year at 2-4 and simply took care of business on Saturday. They were impressive against Western and won the game going away, but as Aidan Hutchinson said after the game, "We haven’t done a damn thing."

Hutchinson went on to say that he's not getting too caught up in how good the team looked in week one.

"We have a lot to work on, but I thought it was a good first game for us," he said. "We’re all moved on. We’re ready for Washington. We’re ready for the upcoming games. We’re not content with this at all.”

If Michigan wins against Washington, it will certainly be in next week's edition of the top 25.