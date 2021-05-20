Talking Alan Bowman's Chances to Start, Breaking Down Jim Harbaugh's Hires
Jim Harbaugh has been busy this offseason and he should get credit for it.
Jim Harbaugh has shaken his program to the core this offseason by hiring six new assistant coaches and three new support staffers who will drastically change the recruiting department. No one knows if all the changes will work, but you have to give Harbaugh credit for identifying issues and doing everything he possible can to fix them. We also dive into Alan Bowman's chances of winning the starting job over Cade McNamara.