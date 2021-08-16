Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good

Michigan is pretty traditional when it comes to its uniforms but there could be some alternates on the horizon.

Michigan's look is traditional and classic, from head to toe. The helmet is virtually untouchable, the colors aren't to be swapped or altered and the overall look of the uniform has gone pretty much unchanged for a long time. There have been small tweaks here and there — the helmets are now a matte finish and have dark blue accents, the jerseys and pants have no outlining or piping and the away uniforms are now white on white.

You can ask different Michigan fans the same question about the uniforms and get very different answers. It's really pretty interesting. The discussion today centers around the away game uniform. It looks like Michigan will roll out a combination of three different looks — the white jersey with white pants like we've seen in recent years, the white jersey with maize pants like we used to see and the white jersey with blue pants, which we've never seen.

Since Michigan is probably going to sport all three looks at some point this year, the question may be moot, but if you could pick just one combo for Michigan to wear on the road, which one would you pick and why?

After consulting fans, friends, family and members of the media, along with a poll on Twitter, here's what people think.

White Jersey/Maize Pants

"I like the maize pants because they’re pretty."

"It's the maize for me. There's no doubt that's Michigan when you see that. I feel like if I saw that squad coming onto the field and I'm on the other team, years of televised games would make me think, 'Holy shit, this is real.'"

"I'd actually love to see something with a chrome helmet but the white tops and maize pants is a favorite from what they have."

"Maize pants, white jersey — I just like that look the best. But, if I could redesign their uniforms I'd do a cool maize and blue camo look."

"I'd go back to the maize pants. It's just such a classic look. It looks very tough on the road."

White Jersey/White Pants

"I like the all white, man. It just looks clean all around. For me it’s just the overall look of the white on white. I might even like them more if they didn't have the stripe down the legs."

"White on white just looks so clean."

"I like the all whites because I think it makes the helmet stand out the most."

White Jersey/Blue Pants

"Usually I’m a traditionalist, so I would have thought I’d pick the white/maize combo, but the white/blue combo really pops for me. I like the way the blue pants and blue number compliment each other."

"I like the white jersey and blue pants. They just look faster to me. I never liked the all white look. It looks like Michigan is waving the surrender flag while running onto the field."

"White on blues — it’s fresh. It's a sign of a positive change that’s not ridiculous like some of those Adidas days. It could be symbolism for the future of the program. I just think it's fresh yet classic."

"Blue pants easily for me. For some reason the maize just doesn't hit the same with the Jordan jerseys. The blue pants just look more sleek and the maize on the helmet really pops with the blue pants."

"I like the color contrast of the blue pants and blue is a more dominant color than maize."

"I prefer the blue pants look because blue is my favorite color and the team chant is 'Go Blue'. It just makes sense to me."