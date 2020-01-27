WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Barton Simmons On Harbaugh, Michigan Football

Steve Deace

The national college football analyst for CBS Sports, and national recruiting analyst for 247 Sports, provided his assessment of Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan program on his podcast recently. 

Here's what Simmons said on the "Cover 3 Podcast," when asked by a Michigan fan if the Wolverines will ever be nationally relevant again. 

I don't think you can count on Michigan being a national contender year in and year out under Jim Harbaugh. I think Harbaugh has gotten the program to the point that he could hand it off to someone that can get Michigan to that national title contender (status) year-in and year-out. I also think that Michigan is close enough that if things hit right, and the right guys stick around and develop, it can have a cycle-up year when its capable of winning a national title. 

In 2016 they were 4-5 points away from 13-0. Michigan has been close. They are close. Things aren't desolate at Michigan. Things are pretty good. But I do think from a recruiting standpoint its not in the LSU-Georgia-Ohio State-Clemson tier. And I don't think anyone that's not in that tier is ready to contend, year-in and year-out, for national championships. 

It's not bleak and hopeless. This Michigan program, in its current state, in the right year can contend for a national title. Things have to hit, align, and fall into place perfectly. But Michigan is not so far away that it can't have a special year. 

What do you think of Simmons' assessment of Michigan football under Harbaugh? Let us know in the comments section. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/27/20

Yesterday's "QB Chatter" column, courtesy of Michael Spath's sources, didn't read like "may the best man win" the quarterback competition.

Steve Deace

by

Awolverine

Michigan Football Chatter: The Quarterbacks In 2020

We're still a few weeks away from spring practice, but here's what we've been told about the Michigan quarterback situation.

MichaelSpath

by

MORandy

Video: Juwan Howard Reflects On Legacy Of Kobe Bryant

Juwan Howard and Kobe Bryant were in the NBA at the same time for more than 15 years.

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard Fields Questions Surrounding Zavier Simpson's Suspension

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson has been suspended for at least one game.

Brandon Brown

When A Player Violates Team Rules, The Public Is Owed ...

In light of Zavier Simpson's suspension for Tuesday's game, an acknowledgement of when and if a team can keep the violation in-house.

MichaelSpath

Breaking Down The Absence Of Zavier Simpson

Michigan will head to Nebraska tomorrow without its leader.

Brandon Brown

BREAKING: Zavier Simpson Suspended

Senior point guard Zavier Simpson has been suspended for at least one game.

Brandon Brown

Listen: Remembering Kobe

The entire world lost an icon with the passing of Kobe Bryant.

Brandon Brown

Video: David DeJulius On Ayo Dosunmu's Game, Isaiah Livers' Injury, More

David DeJulius had a first hand look at Ayo Dosunmu's big game and Isaiah Livers' injury.

Brandon Brown

Is Michigan On The NCAA Tournament Bubble Now?

A few weeks ago, it would've seemed panicky and ridiculous to think Michigan would ever be considered on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but here we unfortunately are.

Steve Deace