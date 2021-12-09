Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Michigan vs. Georgia, Recruiting Wins, Fan Led Discussion

    Even though Michigan football doesn't play for another two and half weeks, there's still plenty to talk about, including recruiting and U-M hoops.
    Author:

    Michigan's success on the field is resulting in success on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines picked up two big commitments earlier today — one in the 2022 class and one in the 2023 class — and may have more good news coming in the next couple of weeks. With a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship trophy in the trophy case and an appearance in the College Football Playoff now under Jim Harbaugh's belt, recruiting is expectedly picking up.

    We also talk some Michigan basketball after an incredibly impressive performance against Nebraska that gets U-M off to a 1-0 start in conference play. After that, it's all fan-led discussion that results in over an hour of back and forth dialogue about all things Michigan athletics. All of that on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

