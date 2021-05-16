Ben Mason's Recent Injury Is Quickly Making Him A Fan-Favorite In Baltimore

Former Michigan Wolverine Ben Mason was a fan-favorite for much of his football career in Ann Arbor. Though things like the mohawk, the bloody face and the "I just like hitting people"- type quotes were more than enough for fans to rally behind him, his work ethic and willingness to do whatever it takes to win is what the folks in Ann Arbor truly loved most about the man they call "Bench".

Not surprisingly, it looks like Mason has taken all of those loveable traits with him to the NFL.

Over the weekend, reports began to surface that Mason would miss Saturday's rookie mini-camp practice with the Baltimore Ravens for perhaps the most Ben Mason reason ever. According to reports, Mason worked so hard during the Ravens previous practice that he literally tore the skin off of the bottom of his feet.

The news led to Mason's teammate and current Baltimore Raven fullback Pat Ricard to respond with the following tweet.

Mason was selected by the Raven's in the fifth round of the NFL draft and, though he's impressing teammates early with his work ethic, the former Michigan battering ram has yet to officially sign with Baltimore.

You can view his full draft profile below.

Selection: Baltimore Ravens — Rd. 5, Pk. 184

Position: FB

Size: 6-3, 254 pounds

CAREER HIGHS

• Tackles: 3 - vs. Middle Tennessee St. (Aug. 31, 2019)

• Solos: 2 - vs. Penn State (Nov. 3, 2018)

• Asst: 2, 2x last vs Army (Sept. 7, 2019)

• TFLs: none

• Sacks: none

• Int: none

• FR: none

• PBUs: none



Rushing

• Attempts: 6 - vs. Nebraska (Sept. 22, 2018)

• Yards: 18 - vs. Nebraska (Sept. 22, 2018)

• Touchdowns: 3 - vs. Nebraska (Sept. 22, 2018)

• Long: 6 - 2x last vs. Maryland (Oct. 6, 2018)

Receiving

• Catches: 1, 3x - last at Michigan State (Oct. 31, 2020)

• Yards: 15 - vs. Maryland (Oct. 6, 2018)

• TDs: 1 - at Minnesota (Oct. 24, 2020)

• Long: 15 - vs. Maryland (Oct. 6, 2018)



At Michigan

• Two-time recipient of the team's Toughest Player award (2017, '19)

• Appeared in 45 games in his Michigan career with four starting assignments: one at defensive tackle and three at fullback

• Became the first Wolverine to score three touchdowns in the first half of a game since Denard Robinson (vs. SDSU, 2011) against Nebraska (2018)

• Prior to the 2019 season, switched positions from fullback to defensive line

• Four-year letterwinner (2017-18-19-20)

• Three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2018-19-20)

• 2021 NFF Hampshire Honor Society member

• Voted a Team Captain by his teammates (2020)



Senior (2020)

• Appeared in all six games as an H-Back/Tight End and special teams contributor; caught two passes for 17 yards with a touchdown to earn his fourth varsity letter

• Academic All-Big Ten honoree

• Shared Offensive Player of the Week honors with three running back teammates for his performance against Minnesota

• Caught an eight-yard touchdown pass playing an H-Back at Minnesota (Oct. 24) and helped block for several touchdowns

• Started in the back field and caught one nine-yard pass against Michigan State (Oct. 31)

• Contributed on special teams and out of the backfield against Wisconsin (Nov. 14), Penn State (Nov. 28), at Indiana (Nov.7)

• Played H-Back snaps at Rutgers (Nov. 21)



Junior (2019)

• Appeared in all 13 games with one start on the defensive line, transitioning to offense in October; made seven tackles and contributed on special teams to earn his third varsity letter

• Academic All-Big Ten honoree

• Started and made three stops in his first game along the defensive line against Middle Tennessee State (Aug. 31)

• Assisted on two tackles playing defensive line against Army (Sept. 7)

• Assisted on four tackles at Wisconsin (Sept. 21)

• Played along the defensive line and on special teams against Rutgers (Sept. 28) and Iowa (Oct. 5)

• Saw one target and blocked for several touchdowns playing fullback and contributing on special teams at Illinois (Oct. 12)

• Played fullback and special teams at Penn State (Oct. 19)

• Made a solo stop playing special teams against Notre Dame (Oct. 26)

• Played fullback at Maryland (Nov. 2) and also contributed on special teams

• Contributed as a fullback, tight end, and on special teams against Michigan (Nov. 16)

• Played fullback and made one assisted tackle on special teams against Alabama in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1)



Sophomore (2018)

• Appeared in all 13 games at fullback and on special teams; recorded 33 rushing attempts for 80 yards and seven touchdowns, caught one pass for 15 yards, and made five tackles to earn his second varsity letter

• Academic All-Big Ten honoree

• Recognized as the Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against Penn State

• Delivered the Big Hit of the Week against Penn State

• Played fullback and contributed on special teams at Notre Dame (Sept. 1) and against Western Michigan (Sept. 8)

• Scored his first touchdown of the season on a one-yard plunge against SMU (Sept. 15), finishing with three carries for six yards while also contributing on special teams

• Scored a career-high three touchdowns on a career-best six carries against Nebraska (Sept. 22), totaling 18 yards which also marked a career high

• Carried the ball twice for five yards while playing fullback and contributing on special teams at Northwestern (Sept. 29)

• Carried the ball five times and caught it once to total 27 yards with one touchdown on the ground against Maryland (Oct. 6) and also assisted on one special teams tackle

• Scored one touchdown on four carries totaling 15 yards at Michigan State (Oct. 20)

• Totaled four carries for 10 yards against Penn State (Nov. 3), and also made two tackles playing on special teams

• Carried the ball twice for two yards against Rutgers (Nov. 10) and also played special teams

• Carried the ball twice for five yards playing fullback and contributing on special teams against Indiana (Nov. 17)

• Carried the ball three times for seven total yards with one touchdown at Ohio State (Nov. 24)

• Earned two against Florida in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 29) and also contributed on special teams, assisting on one tackle



Freshman (2017)

• Recipient of the team's Toughest Player award

• Earned Co-Special Teams Player of the Game honors for his role in the win over Minnesota

• Contributed on special teams in all 13 games and played nine at fullback, scoring two touchdowns with four rushing yards, and also made two solo tackles on special teams and earned his first varsity letter

• Made his collegiate debut against Florida at the Advocare Classic (Sept. 2), contributing on special teams

• Saw snaps at fullback and as a special teams contributor against Cincinnati (Sept. 9), Air Force (Sept. 16), Purdue (Sept. 23), Rutgers (Oct. 28), Minnesota (Nov. 4) and Maryland (Nov. 11)

• Contributed on special teams against Michigan State (Oct. 7) and against Penn State (Oct. 21)

• Made his first career special teams tackle against Indiana (Oct. 14)

• On his first career carry, dove into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown run at Wisconsin (Nov. 18), where he also contributed on special teams

• Made his first career start against Ohio State (Nov. 25), taking one carry for two yards while playing snaps at full-back and on special teams

• Scored a touchdown on a one-yard dive in the Outback Bowl against South Carolina (Jan. 1), and also contributed on special teams