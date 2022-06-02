Skip to main content

U-M Offense Has Weapons Everywhere

Though some question marks remain defensively, the Michigan offense should be one of the best in the Big Ten conference - if not the entire country.

It's never a bad thing when you have an embarrassment of riches within your football program, and that's exactly what Michigan appears to have with its wide receiver and running back positions in 2022.

Meeting with media back in March, Co-OC Matt Weiss elaborated a bit on just how good the offensive group is at this point, comparing it to 'rich people problems'.

"It’s a good problem to have," Weiss said. "Rich people problems! That’s definitely something that we have here, we have a lot of weapons, we have a lot of weapons — and we want to use them all. Whether it’s a running back, tight end, receiver, that’s one of the good challenges we have, we get to find all the ways to get the ball into these guys’ hands and make the offense go and we’re excited about that."

darrius clemons andrel anthony roman wilson

Michigan has a whole host of wide receivers that are expected to make a big impact in 2022 - including guys like Ronnie Bell, Cornelius Johnson, Andrel Anthony, Roman Wilson, AJ Henning and more. Additionally, the Wolverines welcome in a talented freshman class of wide receivers with guys like Darrius Clemons, Tyler Morris and Amorion Walker. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When it comes to the Michigan backfield, the Wolverines have what is unquestionably the top duo Big Ten conference with junior Blake Corum and sophomore Donovan Edwards. 

With such a crowded room of skill players, head coach Jim Harbaugh talked with veteran wideout Mike Sainristil about making the transition to the defensive side of the ball, working out at the corner/safety positions. It's a huge area of need for the Wolverines in 2022 and Sainristil's on-field experience could prove to be critical in big moments.

mike sainristil

“He brought up the idea of potentially playing some defense and I said, ‘Coach, I’ll do whatever for this team — you could put me at center,’” Sainristil told reporters last week. “That’s how it went.”

 “That mentality is just being physical,” said Sainristil. “When I was a receiver, the one thing that I really cared about is blocking. So now I’m on the opposite side of that.”

Michigan fans will get their first opportunity to see the new-look offense on Sept. 3, as the Wolverines welcome the Colorado State Rams to the Big House to open the 2022 College Football season.  

1645510597326
Football

U-M Offense Has Weapons Everywhere

By Christopher Breiler42 seconds ago
michigan basketballs
Basketball

Three Transfer Portal Players That Make The Most Sense For Michigan Basketball

By Brandon Brown32 minutes ago
junior colson
Football

Junior Colson's Incredible Journey To Michigan

By Christopher Breiler6 hours ago
moussa diabate cade mcnamara jj mccarthy
Football

Michigan Football, Michigan Basketball, Fan Q&A

By Brandon Brown18 hours ago
jj mccarthy cade mcnamara
Football

ESPN Breaks Down Michigan's Quarterback Situation

By Brandon BrownJun 1, 2022
moussa diabate
Basketball

REPORT: Diabate Makes NBA Decision

By Christopher BreilerJun 1, 2022
DSC_1677
Football

The Five Most Dangerous Games For U-M In 2022

By Christopher BreilerJun 1, 2022
phil picciotti
Recruiting

Recruit To Watch: Hard-Hitting Linebacker To Officially Visit Michigan

By Brandon BrownJun 1, 2022