U-M Offense Has Weapons Everywhere

Though some question marks remain defensively, the Michigan offense should be one of the best in the Big Ten conference - if not the entire country.

It's never a bad thing when you have an embarrassment of riches within your football program, and that's exactly what Michigan appears to have with its wide receiver and running back positions in 2022.

Meeting with media back in March, Co-OC Matt Weiss elaborated a bit on just how good the offensive group is at this point, comparing it to 'rich people problems'.

"It’s a good problem to have," Weiss said. "Rich people problems! That’s definitely something that we have here, we have a lot of weapons, we have a lot of weapons — and we want to use them all. Whether it’s a running back, tight end, receiver, that’s one of the good challenges we have, we get to find all the ways to get the ball into these guys’ hands and make the offense go and we’re excited about that."

Michigan has a whole host of wide receivers that are expected to make a big impact in 2022 - including guys like Ronnie Bell, Cornelius Johnson, Andrel Anthony, Roman Wilson, AJ Henning and more. Additionally, the Wolverines welcome in a talented freshman class of wide receivers with guys like Darrius Clemons, Tyler Morris and Amorion Walker.

When it comes to the Michigan backfield, the Wolverines have what is unquestionably the top duo Big Ten conference with junior Blake Corum and sophomore Donovan Edwards.

With such a crowded room of skill players, head coach Jim Harbaugh talked with veteran wideout Mike Sainristil about making the transition to the defensive side of the ball, working out at the corner/safety positions. It's a huge area of need for the Wolverines in 2022 and Sainristil's on-field experience could prove to be critical in big moments.

“He brought up the idea of potentially playing some defense and I said, ‘Coach, I’ll do whatever for this team — you could put me at center,’” Sainristil told reporters last week. “That’s how it went.”

“That mentality is just being physical,” said Sainristil. “When I was a receiver, the one thing that I really cared about is blocking. So now I’m on the opposite side of that.”

Michigan fans will get their first opportunity to see the new-look offense on Sept. 3, as the Wolverines welcome the Colorado State Rams to the Big House to open the 2022 College Football season.