Known Harbaugh Hater Sings Very Different Tune

I've been critical of Jim Harbaugh. Through his first six seasons, he had fallen woefully short of expectations and I was not afraid to point that out. I thought that he should've been fired after the 2020 season and that he was only getting an extended chance because of who he was and his ties to the program and athletic director Warde Manuel.

After the 2020 season, Harbaugh was 0fer against Ohio State, had never sniffed Indianapolis, was just .500 against Michigan State and was barely over .500 against other teams with a .500 record. It just wasn't good enough. But after that 2-4, 2020 campaign, which resulted in a massive pay cut and being shunned by the NFL, Harbaugh looked in the mirror, re-centered himself, made some incredible hires and turned Michigan football around in a HUGE way.

In doing so, Harbaugh has won over one of his biggest haters — Paul Finebaum. The king of SEC slaps is now singing Harbaugh's praises and is even saying that what Harbaugh has done over the last two seasons is perhaps the greatest transformation in the history of college football.

What Finebaum is saying is not hyperbole. Harbaugh has risen from the ashes and turned U-M into a legitimate powerhouse. He has won Big Ten Coach of the Year in back to back seasons now and is well on his way to being Big Ten champs, again.

A return trip to the college football playoff is on the horizon, and U-M has a chance to win the whole damn thing. That truly is a fantastic transformation when looking back to where the program was just two short seasons ago.