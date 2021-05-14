Sports Illustrated home
How They Start, How They Finish: Michigan Football And The AP Poll

For better or worse, the Michigan Wolverines are always part of the college football discussion.
Author:
Publish date:

Year after year, the Michigan Wolverines will typically make the list as one of the top 25 college football teams in America according to the AP poll.  Though Michigan is often recognized as one of the top teams in the country, a closer look reveals that the Wolverines often finish the season ranked lower than their preseason ranking.

Since the year 2000, Michigan has appeared on the AP top 25 preseason list 15 times and finished as a top 25 team 13 times. During that same timeframe, the Wolverines have an average preseason ranking of No. 14 in the country, while finishing with an average ranking of No. 18.  In fact, Michigan has finished lower than its preseason ranking 12 times, while finishing higher than its preseason ranking just four times.

Below is a detailed look at Michigan's track record within the AP poll from 2000-2021.

How they start:

  • Average AP preseason ranking: No. 14
  • Top 5 preseason: 3
  • Top 10 preseason: 8
  • Top 25 preseason: 15
  • Unranked preseason: 6

How they finish: 

  • Average AP final ranking: No. 18
  • Top 5 finishes: 0
  • Top 10 finishes: 4
  • Top 25 finishes: 13
  • Unranked finishes: 8
  • Finished higher than preseason ranking: 4 times
  • Finished lower than preseason ranking: 12 times

2000

  • Preseason AP: No. 6
  • Final AP: No. 11
  • Result: Decrease

2001

  • Preseason AP: No. 12
  • Final AP: No. 20
  • Result: Decrease

2002

  • Preseason AP: No. 12
  • Final AP: No. 9
  • Result: Increase

2003

  • Preseason AP: No. 4
  • Final AP: No. 6
  • Result: Decrease

2004

  • Preseason AP: No. 8
  • Final AP: No. 14
  • Result: Decrease

2005

  • Preseason AP: No. 4
  • Final AP: Unranked
  • Result: Decrease

2006

  • Preseason AP: No. 14
  • Final AP: No. 8
  • Result: Increase

2007

  • Preseason AP: No. 5
  • Final AP: No. 18
  • Result: Decrease

2008

  • Preseason AP: Unranked
  • Final AP: Unranked
  • Result: N/A

2009

  • Preseason AP: Unranked
  • Final AP: Unranked
  • Result: N/A

2010

  • Preseason AP: Unranked
  • Final AP: Unranked
  • Result: N/A

2011

  • Preseason AP: Unranked
  • Final AP: No. 12 
  • Result: Increase

2012

  • Preseason AP: No. 8
  • Final AP: No. 24
  • Result: Decrease

2013

  • Preseason AP: No. 17
  • Final AP: Unranked
  • Result: Decrease

2014

  • Preseason AP: Unranked
  • Final AP: Unranked
  • Result: N/A

2015

  • Preseason AP: Unranked
  • Final AP: No. 12
  • Result: Increase

2016

  • Preseason AP: No. 7
  • Final AP: No. 10
  • Result: Decrease

2017

  • Preseason AP: No. 11
  • Final AP: Unranked
  • Result: Decrease

2018

  • Preseason AP: No. 14
  • Final AP: No. 14
  • Result: N/A

2019

  • Preseason AP: No. 7
  • Final AP: No. 18
  • Result: Decrease

2020

  • Preseason AP: No. 16
  • Final AP: Unranked
  • Result: Decrease

