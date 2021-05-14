How They Start, How They Finish: Michigan Football And The AP Poll

For better or worse, the Michigan Wolverines are always part of the college football discussion.

Year after year, the Michigan Wolverines will typically make the list as one of the top 25 college football teams in America according to the AP poll. Though Michigan is often recognized as one of the top teams in the country, a closer look reveals that the Wolverines often finish the season ranked lower than their preseason ranking.

Since the year 2000, Michigan has appeared on the AP top 25 preseason list 15 times and finished as a top 25 team 13 times. During that same timeframe, the Wolverines have an average preseason ranking of No. 14 in the country, while finishing with an average ranking of No. 18. In fact, Michigan has finished lower than its preseason ranking 12 times, while finishing higher than its preseason ranking just four times.

Below is a detailed look at Michigan's track record within the AP poll from 2000-2021.

How they start:

Average AP preseason ranking: No. 14

Top 5 preseason: 3

Top 10 preseason: 8

Top 25 preseason: 15

Unranked preseason: 6

How they finish:

Average AP final ranking: No. 18

Top 5 finishes: 0

Top 10 finishes: 4

Top 25 finishes: 13

Unranked finishes: 8

Finished higher than preseason ranking: 4 times

Finished lower than preseason ranking: 12 times

2000

Preseason AP: No. 6

Final AP: No. 11

Result: Decrease

2001

Preseason AP: No. 12

Final AP: No. 20

Result: Decrease

2002

Preseason AP: No. 12

Final AP: No. 9

Result: Increase

2003

Preseason AP: No. 4

Final AP: No. 6

Result: Decrease

2004

Preseason AP: No. 8

Final AP: No. 14

Result: Decrease

2005

Preseason AP: No. 4

Final AP: Unranked

Result: Decrease

2006

Preseason AP: No. 14

Final AP: No. 8

Result: Increase

2007

Preseason AP: No. 5

Final AP: No. 18

Result: Decrease

2008

Preseason AP: Unranked

Final AP: Unranked

Result: N/A

2009

Preseason AP: Unranked

Final AP: Unranked

Result: N/A

2010

Preseason AP: Unranked

Final AP: Unranked

Result: N/A

2011

Preseason AP: Unranked

Final AP: No. 12

Result: Increase

2012

Preseason AP: No. 8

Final AP: No. 24

Result: Decrease

2013

Preseason AP: No. 17

Final AP: Unranked

Result: Decrease

2014

Preseason AP: Unranked

Final AP: Unranked

Result: N/A

2015

Preseason AP: Unranked

Final AP: No. 12

Result: Increase

2016

Preseason AP: No. 7

Final AP: No. 10

Result: Decrease

2017

Preseason AP: No. 11

Final AP: Unranked

Result: Decrease

2018

Preseason AP: No. 14

Final AP: No. 14

Result: N/A

2019

Preseason AP: No. 7

Final AP: No. 18

Result: Decrease

2020