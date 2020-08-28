SI.com
WolverineDigest
When Will We Have Big Ten Football?

BrandonBrown

The Big Ten's timeline over the last three weeks has been interesting to say the least. 

On August 5, the Big Ten released a revised, 10-game schedule that was slated to start next weekend. Six days later, the conference pulled the plug on the 2020 season without providing many concrete reasons why and with no new starting point in sight. Now, it's being reported that the season could kick off within the next couple of months.

Michael Spath and myself try to make sense of what is going on within the conference and attempt to walk our way through what makes the most sense in terms of a start date and how damaging all of this has been.

Football

