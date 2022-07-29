The Five Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said In Indianapolis

Jim Harbaugh always has one of the biggest crowds at his podium whenever Big Ten Media Days roll around and it doesn't take long to realize why. Obviously Michigan is arguably the most popular and marketable program, but you never really know what you're going to get from Harbaugh, and that's what makes asking him questions and hearing his responses so entertaining. On Tuesday, Harbaugh fielded questions and talked about dozens of topics for more than an hour, and these five things stuck out the most.

"My thoughts are that I think we could do more [than Ryan Day's suggest $13 million needed to keep the Buckeyes’ roster intact]. I think we could maybe double that at Michigan. I think that's possible. I think it's going in a terrific direction that way. I think that's something that's really possible at Michigan. I think that's where we're headed."

Jim Harbaugh is absolutely right and that is the message that should be plastered and played all over the place. Now, whether that happens or not is another discussion.

I've maintained since NIL went live last July that U-M could literally be the No. 1 spot in the country if academics, athletics and NIL were combined correctly. No school in the country can offer a better combination of the three. No program can compete with Michigan's academic prowess, history and recent success on the field and vast network of uber-wealthy alumni and boosters. Some schools can get close or even pass U-M in one or two areas, but no other school can offer what U-M can in all three areas combined. Harbaugh knows that, so he should say exactly what he said. Unfortunately, other schools seem to be more committed to the NIL movement than Michigan. We've talked about it ad nauseam, and I still believe U-M is behind a lot of schools when it comes to NIL — both for prospective and current student athletes — but if the right switches are flipped, Michigan could vault to the top of the mountain and stay there indefinitely.

Speaking of Ryan Day...Jim Harbaugh was asked about his infamous "third base" comments he made after defeating Ohio State last November.

What a savage line, especially when accompanied by the sly smirk. It was one tiny quote among hundreds of powerful and potentially influential lines Harbaugh uttered throughout the day, but it carried so much weight that everyone within earshot couldn't help but react. It was a boss move when Harbaugh said it after beating Ohio State and his reaction to it seven months later was just as sweet — and you know Harbaugh is still loving it.

"Donovan Edwards is one of those outliers. Just keep doing you, Donovan. Everything he does, every way he does it, every way he attacks things. It’s his is personality, it’s being around him. I mean, can't have a more favorite player than Donovan Edwards. He's one of those that comes along every so often — once a generation. He's super special."

That is about as much praise as Jim Harbaugh will ever give a player. Harbaugh always gives props to his guys but these lines are on steroids. And frankly, they seem appropriate.

Blake Corum was on his way to a very impressive, 1,000-yard season last year before missing some time due to an injury, and somehow he almost feels like a forgotten man because of how talented Edwards is and how potentially productive he could be. What's amazing for Harbaugh, co-offensive coordinators Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss and running backs coach Mike Hart, is that they certainly haven't forgotten about Corum and will be able to deploy him and Edwards in a variety of ways. Both backs are extremely fast and shifty, versatile out of the backfield as receivers and tough as nails. Edwards and Corum make up the best running back duo in the Big Ten and will be in the discussions as one of the best pairings in the entire country.

"[Ronnie Bell] appears right now faster, stronger, a lot of ways better than before the injury."

Whoa.

And that's not just Harbaugh speaking in a positive light about one of his favorite, veteran players. According to Harbaugh, Bell has set personal records this offseason in maximum miles per hour in sprints, the plyometric stairs and the three-cone drill. That is absolutely incredible considering he tore his ACL less than a year ago.

With players like Cornelius Johnson, AJ Henning, Roman Wilson and Andrel Anthony, along with freshmen Darrius Clemons and Amorion Walker, all poised and able to have a big year, Michigan's wide receiver room is loaded without Bell. With him, it's downright scary. With a new-and-improved Bell, it's virtually unfair for defenses.

"Cade McNamara is going to be really tough to beat out for the starting quarterback job. J.J. McCarthy is going to be really tough to beat out for the starting quarterback job."

I do realize that by saying this, Jim Harbaugh isn't really saying anything, but he is confirming that there is actually a legitimate quarterback battle going on. Later on in the day, Harbaugh said that McNamara would be taking the first snap of fall camp with the first team, but that JJ would absolutely get his chance to run with the first team as well.

If you think about it, literally nothing has happened in regards to the battle, which is why Harbaugh saying that Cade is going to be the guy on the first snap means nothing. McNamara was the starter last year as McCarthy worked his way into the offense during his true freshman season. The Wolverines were eliminated in the College Football Playoff in a game against Georgia where McCarthy actually looked far more dynamic and more effective. Then, McCarthy missed spring ball with some sort of soft tissue injury to his throw shoulder, allowing McNamara to "coast" through that early session without any pressure. So, by default, Cade is still the unchallenged No. 1 quarterback. Now, we're just days away from fall camp where JJ is going to get his opportunity to win the job. He's going to have a real shot and I'm actually starting to think it's going to happen.