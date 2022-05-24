JUST IN: Michigan Makes Big NIL Announcement

The University of Michigan has one of the biggest and most recognizable brands on the planet and now the student athletes can capitalize on that brand.

In today's world of college athletics, NIL opportunities are beginning to play a significant role in the recruiting process. With some athletes inking multi-million dollar deals before even stepping foot on a college campus, its critical that Universities find ways to maximize the earning potential for their current and future student athletes.

On Tuesday, the University of Michigan took its biggest step yet toward maximizing the earning potential for its student athletes.

U-M student athletes will now be able to utilize the power of official university trademarks and logos as part of a new NIL partnership with The Brandr Group. "At Michigan, maximizing the experience of our student-athletes will always be a top priority, and this agreement with The Brandr Group will give all Michigan student-athletes the opportunity to monetize their NIL and elevate their personal brands," said U-M Executive Associate Athletic Director and Chief of Staff, Doug Gnodtke. "With the wide variety of programming available through our partnership with The Brandr Group, we're also excited about how co-branded apparel and other items will give our fans new ways to celebrate their favorite players."