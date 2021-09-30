Big Ten East: The Teams Best Positioned To Dethrone Ohio State In 2021

The Big Ten East looks like it's once again the strongest division in all of college football and its wide open for the taking.

For the folks in Columbus, the start to the 2021 season must feel a bit bizarre to say the least. A quarterback controversy, a defensive coordinator on thin ice, an early season home loss and a player who gained national attention by quitting the team halfway through a game.

Good times.

While the No. 11 Buckeyes look to sort out their issues this weekend in Piscataway, the rest of the Big Ten conference is looking to capitalize on an opportunity that hasn't existed in quite sometime - particularly in the East division. The last football program not named 'Ohio State' to win the Big Ten East was Penn State back in 2016. Since that time, the Buckeyes have reeled off four consecutive conference championships and two appearances in the College Football Playoff.

Sitting at a shaky 3-1 on the season, Ohio State still has plenty of work ahead of itself before earning a shot at a fifth straight conference championship. In fact, the Buckeyes still need to deal with four teams in the Big Ten East that are currently undefeated - three of which are ranked in the AP top-20.

With that, we take a look at the four teams within the Big Ten East that are best positioned to dethrone Ohio State in 2021.

4. Maryland, 4-0

Maryland is a pesky team that doesn't get much attention within the Big Ten , but the Terrapins have proven they can sneak up on even the best the conference has to offer. During the 2018 season, the No. 9 Buckeyes nearly found out the hard way - escaping College Park with a narrow 52-51 victory.

Once again, Maryland looks to be one of those sneaky teams tucked away out East that might just make some waves in 2021. Led by junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the Terrapins feature the No. 1 passing attack in the conference and the No. 8 passing attack in the nation (353.3 ypg).

3. No. 17 Michigan State, 4-0

The early returns on head coach Mel Tucker look promising and the Spartans seemed to have struck gold in transfer running back Kenneth Walker. With one of the top rushing attacks in the country, Michigan State looks to have returned to the physical brand of football that put it on the map under former head coach Mark Dantonio.

When it comes to Ohio State, the Spartans are no stranger to spoiling the party for Brutus. During the 2015 season, No. 9 Michigan State went into Columbus and knocked off No. 3 Ohio State - ending the Buckeyes 23-game winning streak on a last second field goal from Michael Geiger.

With a late November matchup in Columbus on the horizon, don't be surprised if another fist fight breaks out in the shoe and the Spartans emerge victorious.

2. No. 14 Michigan, 4-0

Though No. 14 Michigan gave many fans pause for concern with its questionable second half against Rutgers last Saturday, the Wolverines still feature one of the top teams within the Big Ten conference.

Defensively, the Wolverines are led by arguably the best defensive end/linebacker/do-it-all wrecking ball in Aidan Hutchinson. First year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's new scheme has freed up Hutchinson to move around on the field and better utilize his freakish athleticism.

Offensively, Michigan features the No. 4 rushing attack in the nation - led by sophomore Blake Corum and junior Hassan Haskins. While the jury is still out on junior quarterback Cade McNamara and the Michigan passing attack, there's no question that the Wolverines have plenty of weaponry in guys like AJ Henning, Roman Wilson, Donovan Edwards, Mike Sainristil and more.

The Game returns to Ann Arbor on Nov. 27 after taking a break from the rivalry in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the Michigan, the last two meetings with Ohio State have resulted in the two worst losses in rivalry history - capped off by an embarrassing 56-27 pummeling in Ann Arbor in 2019.

Can Harbaugh and Michigan finally get over the hump and get to Indy?

1. No. 4 Penn State, 4-0

The Nittany Lions are the last team in the Big Ten East not named 'Ohio State' to make an appearance in the conference championship game.

In 2016, head coach James Franklin coached Penn State to an incredible 24-21 victory in front of a while-out crowd in Happy Valley. The win would eventually help punch Penn State's ticket to Indy where the Nittany Lions captured their first conference title since 2008.

With No. 4 Penn State currently looking like a legitimate College Football Playoff threat, the Oct. 30 matchup with the No. 11 Buckeyes will definitely be one that attracts attention from all around the country.