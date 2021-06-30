Harbaugh Makes Top 25 Coaches List For 2021

Though it may come as a shock to many within the Michigan Football fan base, head coach Jim Harbaugh is still considered one of the top coaches in college football.

Each year, Sporting News ranks college football's top 25 head coaches heading into the new season.

For its latest list, the six-panel voting group placed Alabama's Nick Saban as the top coach in college football - followed by Dabo Swinney of Clemson at No. 2, Lincoln Riley of Oklahoma at No. 3, Brian Kelly of Notre Dame at No. 4 and Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M at No. 5.

Though no coach from the Big Ten conference was able to crack the top five, Sporting News did place seven Big Ten coaches within the top 25 - more than any other conference in FBS. Ohio State's Ryan Day (No. 6) was the only Big Ten coach to crack the top ten, while six other coaches within the conference landed among the top 25.

Sporting News Top 25 Coaches (Big Ten)

No. 6: Ryan Day, Ohio State

No. 11: James Franklin, Penn State

No. 12: Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

No. 15: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

No. 17: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin

No. 20: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

No. 21: Tom Allen, Indiana

It may come as a shock for many Michigan fans to see Jim Harbaugh listed at No. 15, particularly ahead of guys like Paul Chryst and Tom Allen - two coaches that defeated Harbaugh soundly in 2020. Coming off of a 2-4 season and a restructuring of his contract that ultimately led to a 50% pay-cut, it would seem that Harbaugh is certainly one of a handful of head coaches who are entering the 2021 season on the hot seat.

Here's what Sporting News had to say about Harbaugh's placement within the top 25.

"Lowdown: Overrated? This is still the right spot for Harbaugh, who took a pay cut in the offseason and still has been unable to catch up to rival Ohio State. The Wolverines were 46-42 in the seven seasons leading up to his arrival. He's been an upgrade, but can the program reach its first Big Ten championship game? How much time does Harbaugh have left? These questions remain in Ann Arbor."

The No. 15 spot seems more than fair for Harbaugh given all that he's accomplished during his time in Ann Arbor. He's put together a 69% winning percentage during his six seasons in Ann Arbor, but he's also just 3-3 against Michigan State, 0-5 against Ohio State, 1-4 in Bowl games and 2-12 against top ten opponents.

Until Harbaugh can prove that his Michigan program is capable of hanging with the best that college football has to offer, he'll continue to be viewed as a good - but not great - college football coach.