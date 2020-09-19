SI.com
Big Ten, Michigan Schedule Released

BrandonBrown

Throughout the morning, the Big Ten announced the schedule for the restart of the 2020 season on the Big Ten Network. Michigan's schedule is as follows; home games in bold:

10/24 — at Minnesota
10/31 — Michigan State
11/7 — at Indiana
11/14 — Wisconsin
11/21 — at Rutgers
11/28 — Penn State
12/5 — Maryland
12/12 — at Ohio State
12/19 (championship week/+1 game)

With Michigan kicking off the season at Minnesota, we'll get our first look at redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton against a very solid Gophers team on the road. There won't be any time to get up to speed, he's going to have to be a full go right out of the gate.

Obviously everyone is going to look at The Game to close out the regular season on Dec. 12, when Michigan heads to Columbus for this year's version of historic rivalry. It's going to look and feel very different with little to no fans in the stadium, but it's still going to be a massive test for the Wolverines and a chance for Jim Harbaugh to get his first win against the Buckeyes and avoid going 0-6 against U-M's biggest rival.

The Michigan State game at home on Halloween is pretty cool. The Spartans aren't expected to be very good in 2020 under new head coach Mel Tucker, but it's still a rivalry game and it's on Halloween — just sounds like an opportunity to get weird. Michigan hosting Wisconsin on Nov. 14 and then Penn State on Nov. 28 after a road game against Rutgers is a tough stretch with a tune up in the middle. 

With a new quarterback, a mostly new offensive line and some key departures still pending, I only see three guaranteed wins on this schedule — Michigan State, at Rutgers and Maryland. That's it. The other games are just tough on the road or against really solid teams. We're going to learn a lot during week one.

I can't wait.

