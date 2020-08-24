SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeGame of My Life PodcastHockey/BaseballFootballBasketballThe Big House+
Search

Big Ten Decision Timeline And Spring Season Discussion

BrandonBrown

On August 11 it was announced that the Big Ten would not be playing football this season. Since then, we've seen encouraging testing numbers, witnessed a march on the Big Ten offices by player parents and sat idly by while the ACC, Big 12 and SEC get ready to play in about a month. 

Those developments have resulted in many asking the million dollar question — did the Big Ten make a decision too quickly?

Genna Rose, Eric Rutter and myself discuss that question and also look at the possibilities and problems involved with playing a winter/spring season.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan's Juwan Howard Squashes NBA Rumors

One season into his Michigan coaching career and Juwan Howard's name is already popping up in association to NBA jobs, but he pushed back on that news right away.

Eric Rutter

Storylines We'll Have To Wait On: Lack Of Experienced Defensive Tackle Depth

Michigan has a couple defensive tackles that are battle tested, but the majority of interior defensive lineman in Ann Arbor are quite young.

Eric Rutter

Standout Sophomore Quarterback Dante Moore On His Relationship With Devin Gardner, Recruitment Overall

Offered quarterback Dante Moore was poised to have a monster sophomore season before the pandemic hit.

BrandonBrown

Michigan Targets From Alabama Shine During Week 1

Several prospects from Alabama with Michigan offers got off to hot starts for the 2020 season this past Friday night.

Eric Rutter

Opinion Roundtable: Thoughts On NCAA's Ruling To Allow Extra Eligibility

Adding an extra year of eligibility really shakes things up for football programs from top to bottom.

BrandonBrown

Top Target Donovan Edwards Getting Close To A Decision

Donovan Edwards is arguably Michigan's top target in 2021 and he seems to be getting close to picking a school.

BrandonBrown

Big Ten Teams Hit Hardest By COVID-19 Attrition

Many players across the Big Ten have already opted out of the 2020 season, so Wolverine Digest took a look at who is losing the most talent.

Eric Rutter

Five-Star Cornerback Will Johnson Talks Michigan, Overall Recruitment

As the top player in the state of Michigan in the 2022 class, Will Johnson is a priority for the Wolverines.

BrandonBrown

by

MORandy

Michigan Should Use B10 Winter Season To Experiment, Build For Next Fall

With reports of a winter football season coming to the B10, Michigan would be wise to use it as a warm-up to the real thing.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Stockpiling Talent On O-Line In 2021 Class

Michigan has a top 10 recruiting class in the country for 2021 and much of that talent is on offense for the Wolverines.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy