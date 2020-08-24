Big Ten Decision Timeline And Spring Season Discussion
BrandonBrown
On August 11 it was announced that the Big Ten would not be playing football this season. Since then, we've seen encouraging testing numbers, witnessed a march on the Big Ten offices by player parents and sat idly by while the ACC, Big 12 and SEC get ready to play in about a month.
Those developments have resulted in many asking the million dollar question — did the Big Ten make a decision too quickly?
Genna Rose, Eric Rutter and myself discuss that question and also look at the possibilities and problems involved with playing a winter/spring season.