What's Cool And What's Not Cool About The Big Ten Season Starting

Big Ten football is officially back. At least it will be the weekend of October 23-24. Earlier this morning the Big Ten Conference officially announced that a unanimous vote was reached and that football will commence in a little over a month and now we're just waiting for final details when it comes to who's playing who and when.

Overall, it doesn't matter. We have Big Ten football back and everyone is rejoicing. With that said, there are some concerns surrounding a return and not every development has been positive. Eric Rutter and I each explain something cool and something not cool about football returning.