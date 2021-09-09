Jim Harbaugh Nearing Impressive Milestone

A Win On Saturday Would Move Jim Harbaugh Up The All-Time Michigan Football Coaching List
The Michigan Wolverines handled their business in Week One against MAC opponent Western Michigan to open the 2021 season. With the impressive 47-14 win, head coach Jim Harbaugh notched his 50th win since taking over the job back in 2015 - becoming just the seventh head coach in Michigan Football history to reach the milestone.
On Saturday, Harbaugh has another opportunity to reach an important milestone in his Michigan head coaching career. If the Wolverines can take care of business in primetime and dispose of the Washington Huskies, Harbaugh will claim his 51st win as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines - tying former head coach Bump Elliot as the No. 6 all-time winningest head coach in Michigan Football history.
Here's a look at where Jim Harbaugh currently stands in the win column when compared to some of the greatest Michigan Football coaches of all time.
1. Bo Schembechler, 1969-1989
- Wins: 194
- Winning percentage: .796
2. Fielding H. Yost, 1901-1923, 1925-1926
- Wins: 165
- Winning percentage: .833
3. Lloyd Carr, 1995-2007
- Wins: 122
- Winning percentage: .753
4. Fritz Crisler, 1938-1947
- Wins: 71
- Winning percentage: .806
5. Bennie Oosterbaan, 1948-1958
- Wins: 63
- Winning percentage: .650
6. Bump Elliot, 1959-1968
- Wins: 51
- Winning percentage: .547
7. Jim Harbaugh , 2015-Present
- Wins: 50
- Winning percentage: .694
Though Harbaugh can tie Elliot in the win column on Saturday, his winning percentage is far more impressive - along with the fact that it took him two fewer years to reach the milestone.
There is also another head coaching milestone that is within reach for Harbaugh, though Michigan fans shouldn't count on him reaching it in 2021. Unless the Wolverines shock the world and somehow find themselves in the College Football Playoff this winter, Harbaugh will need to wait until the 2022 season before catching Bennie Oosterbaan's career win total of 63 games - a mark that would place him among the Top Five Michigan coaches all-time.
The Wolverines clash with the Huskies this Saturday at 8 PM on ABC.