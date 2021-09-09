Jim Harbaugh Nearing Impressive Milestone

It hasn't all been rainbows and sunshine when it comes to Jim Harbaugh's return to Michigan, but he's putting enough in the win column to reach some impressive milestones in year seven.

The Michigan Wolverines handled their business in Week One against MAC opponent Western Michigan to open the 2021 season. With the impressive 47-14 win, head coach Jim Harbaugh notched his 50th win since taking over the job back in 2015 - becoming just the seventh head coach in Michigan Football history to reach the milestone.

On Saturday, Harbaugh has another opportunity to reach an important milestone in his Michigan head coaching career. If the Wolverines can take care of business in primetime and dispose of the Washington Huskies, Harbaugh will claim his 51st win as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines - tying former head coach Bump Elliot as the No. 6 all-time winningest head coach in Michigan Football history.

Here's a look at where Jim Harbaugh currently stands in the win column when compared to some of the greatest Michigan Football coaches of all time.

1. Bo Schembechler, 1969-1989

Wins: 194

Winning percentage: .796

2. Fielding H. Yost, 1901-1923, 1925-1926

Wins: 165

Winning percentage: .833

3. Lloyd Carr, 1995-2007

Wins: 122

Winning percentage: .753

4. Fritz Crisler, 1938-1947

Wins: 71

Winning percentage: .806

5. Bennie Oosterbaan, 1948-1958

Wins: 63

Winning percentage: .650

6. Bump Elliot, 1959-1968

Wins: 51

Winning percentage: .547

7. Jim Harbaugh , 2015-Present

Wins: 50

Winning percentage: .694

Though Harbaugh can tie Elliot in the win column on Saturday, his winning percentage is far more impressive - along with the fact that it took him two fewer years to reach the milestone.

There is also another head coaching milestone that is within reach for Harbaugh, though Michigan fans shouldn't count on him reaching it in 2021. Unless the Wolverines shock the world and somehow find themselves in the College Football Playoff this winter, Harbaugh will need to wait until the 2022 season before catching Bennie Oosterbaan's career win total of 63 games - a mark that would place him among the Top Five Michigan coaches all-time.

The Wolverines clash with the Huskies this Saturday at 8 PM on ABC.