'Who's Got It Better Than Us?': Harbaugh Speaks at Michigan Football Showcase

With camp season officially underway, the Michigan coaching staff made their way up to Big Rapids (Mich.) to participate in the Michigan Football Showcase held at Ferris State University on Thursday.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh was joined by offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, safeties coach Ron Bellamy, running backs coach Mike Hart, defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale and special teams coach Jay Harbaugh.

Several players high on Michigan's wish-list were also in attendance on Thursday, including top prospects Will Johnson, Dante Moore, Devonte Miles and Deone Walker.

Entering his seventh season as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Harbaugh kicked off the event by speaking to an audience of camp-goers.

"Today is like a football coaches convention and it's like a combine rolled into one," said Harbaugh. "Memorial day is over. It's June now, it's time for football!" "I've been in the state of Michigan now for seven years coaching and it's different with the coaches in Michigan than any other state where I've lived. They care about the kids totally here. It's all about you guys, it's all about the kids here. I mean there's some camps where some high school coaches, they won't go to a camp if another coach is there - or vice versa. That kind of stuff doesn't happen here." "These guys are coaching you guys and teaching you guys year-round. You developed 7-on-7's, that's been around for 10 years. You can just see the talent in the state of Michigan just going up, and up, and up and up." "The other thing I want to tell you...maybe it's just a piece of advice. A piece of advice if I may. You've got good coaches, you're healthy, you don't know everything yet. So if you do miss, take their instruction. Listen to them. Second thing, embrace the instruction that they're giving you. Third, do the instruction to the best of your God-given ability."

With the dead period now over, the Wolverine coaching staff is once again active on the recruiting trail. Michigan recently welcomed roughly 40 prospects to campus for "Detroit Day" - an event focused on the bringing the top in-state talent to Ann Arbor. On Tuesday, running backs coach Mike Hart and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss attended a camp at Eastern Michigan while Jim Harbaugh and Steve Clinkscale were down in Memphis for a separate camp.

Michigan is scheduled to hold a prospect camp in Ann Arbor on Sunday (June 6th) before paying a visit to Wayne State University for another local camp on Monday (June 7th).