SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

What Are The Hurdles Involved With Starting Football Later Than Normal?

BrandonBrown

There are a lot of hurdles that come along with kicking off the college football season in late November, but that's one of the start dates being kicked around by the Big Ten according to multiple sources.

We've heard October 1, mid-October, Thanksgiving time and January 1 as potential start dates, which is obviously a wide range of dates. Each date has pros and cons that come with it, but one thing seems certain — the Big Ten knows it needs to star playing, especially if the ACC, Big 12 and SEC really stick to their start dates, which it appears is going to happen.

Genna Rose tosses the question about how to start playing football in the Big Ten to Eric Rutter and myself and we do our best to give our opinion on why, when and how it can happen.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

An Open Letter to Kevin Warren: The Data Says Let Them Play

It's not too late for the Big Ten to reverse course and play football this fall.

Steve Deace

by

bigmig'sworstenemy

Harbaugh’s Best 125: Top 10 Underrated Players

Take a look at 10 players that should be ranked higher from Wolverine Digest’s top 125 players of the Jim Harbaugh era.

Eric Rutter

Versatile Athlete Tyrell Henry Talks Josh Gattis, Importance Of Michigan Being First Offer

Henry recently spoke about the Michigan offer, Gattis' football mind and how he sees his recruitment going overall.

BrandonBrown

One Up, One Down: Brandon Weston And Bryce Hopkins

Michigan basketball’s 2021 recruiting board shifted on Sunday with two announcements from top 100 prospects.

Eric Rutter

by

kkingdavid2020

Photo Gallery: Black Lives Matter Protest In Ann Arbor

Players from Michigan and Eastern Michigan organized a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Ann Arbor on Sunday.

BrandonBrown

by

CJK5H

Jim Harbaugh's Best At Michigan: 1-125

More than 150 Wolverines, including 100+ scholarship athletes, have played for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. We rank the Top 125.

MichaelSpath

WATCH: Michigan Commits, Targets At IMG Academy Star In Youtube Series

Michigan quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy is one of several future college stars working to improve every day at IMG Academy.

Eric Rutter

Massive Defensive Tackle Deone Walker Talks Michigan Offer, U-M's Energetic Coaching Duo

Michigan offered 2022 defensive tackle Deone Walker a couple of months ago and is already doing a great job with him.

BrandonBrown

The Big Ten Is Backtracking More Every Day

Three weeks after announcing it was postponing its college football season, the Big Ten is seemingly reversing course.

MichaelSpath

When Will We Have Big Ten Football?

It's being reported that the Big Ten could play football much sooner than we thought when the season was initially cancelled.

BrandonBrown

by

Gabriel_Shirk