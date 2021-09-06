From The Press Box: Noteworthy Stats From Week One

After a relatively slow start, the Wolverines settled in and made big play after big play on Saturday.

The Michigan Wolverines put together a solid week one performance against Western Michigan to open the 2021 season, cruising to victory by a score of 47-14. Several Wolverines made their Michigan debut, including highly-touted freshmen JJ McCarthy and Donovan Edwards.

From an offensive standpoint, Michigan recorded its most productive outing since 2016 - accumulating 550 yards of total offense. Defensively, the Wolverines eventually settled in as senior Aidan Hutchinson made his presence felt with four solo tackles, one forced fumble and the lone sack of the afternoon.

Overall, there were plenty of positives to take away from week one. Here are some of the most noteworthy statistics you may have missed from Saturday's game:

• The Wolverines saw 18 players make their U-M debuts last weekend: Andrel Anthony, Daylen Baldwin, Rayshaun Benny, Greg Crippen, Junior Colson, Donovan Edwards, Keshaun Harris, Matthew Hibner, George Johnson, J.J. McCarthy, Braiden McGregor, Rod Moore, Jordan Morant, George Rooks, Andrew Russell, Matt Torey, Dan Villari, and Jordan Whittley.

• In the opener, Michigan produced 550 yards of total offense, its most since Nov. 5, 2016 against Maryland when U-M recorded 660 yards of total offense. U-M was 8-of-13 on third down and three-of-three on red zone possessions against Western Michigan.

• Two offensive players made their first career starts in tight end Joel Honigford and offensive lineman Trevor Keegan.

• In 21 possessions steered by a Cade McNamara-led offense, U-M has produced 14 scoring drives (11 touchdowns, three field goals) for a score on 66.7 percent of offensive possessions.

• McNamara's 76-yard touchdown pass to Ronnie Bell was the longest play in either Wolverine's career (Bell's previous high: 71 yards) and the longest offensive touchdown by any U-M player since Nico Collins' 76-yard touchdown at Indiana (Nov. 23, 2019).

• McNamara has thrown 82 consecutive attempts without an interception to begin his career (dating to 2020). His seven touchdowns gives him a touchdown rate of 8.5 percent.

• Michigan's top yard-getter in the opener was Blake Corum (212 all-purpose yards). Corum had 111 yards on the ground for his first 100-yard game and added 79 yards in the return game and 22 yards receiving.

• Corum became the first Michigan player to record a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game since Nov. 26, 2016 when Khalid Hill accomplished the feat.



• The run game totaled 335 yards in total on 43 attempts (7.8 yards per rush) with long runs of 22 yards (Hassan Haskins), 30 yards (Corum), 43 yards (Roman Wilson) and 74 yards (A.J. Henning).

• Haskins cracked the 1,000-yard mark against the Broncos with 70 yards on 13 carries and is up to 1,067 for his career in 23 games played.

• McCarthy was the first true freshman quarterback to make his debut in the season opener since Devin Gardner on Sept. 4, 2010 vs. Connecticut. He threw a 69-yard touchdown to Daylen Baldwin, also making his U-M debut.



• Defensively, U-M had four first-time starters in: Nikhai Hill-Green (linebacker), R.J. Moten (safety), David Ojabo (outside linebacker), and Mazi Smith (nose tackle).



• Daxton Hill tied for the team lead with six tackles (five solo), and also broke up a pass. It was his second time in the last four games leading the defense in stops, dating to 2020.



• Six different players broke up a pass in the game: Vincent Gray (two), Junior Colson, Brad Hawkins, Hill, Caden Kolesar, and Julius Welschof (one each).



• Aidan Hutchinson was the defense's most productive player with four solo tackles, a seven-yard strip sack, and a quarterback hurry. Hutchinson was originally credited with a field goal block, but upon review Donovan Jeter blocked the kick.