Weapons, Weapons, Weapons: Michigan Loaded Offensively In 2022
For Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines, 2021 was nothing short of a resounding success. Not only did the Wolverines reach 12-wins for just the third in program history, they also beat Ohio State, won a Big Ten Championship and made their first appearance in the College Football Playoff in the process.
With that said, there is always room for improvement - and the Michigan offense will need to make improvements in 2022 if a National Championship is still on the agenda. Here are a handful of players that can help get them there:
Blake Corum, RB
Threat: rushing, receiving
2021 Stats
- Rushing: 144 attempts, 952 yards, 11 touchdowns
- Receiving: 24 receptions, 141 yards, 1 touchdown
Donovan Edwards, RB
Threat: passing, rushing, receiving
2021 Stats
- Rushing: 35 attempts, 174 yards, 3 touchdowns
- Receiving: 20 receptions, 265 yards, 1 touchdown
AJ Henning, ATH
Threat: rushing, receiving, special teams
2021 Stats
- Rushing: 9 attempts, 162 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Receiving: 10 receptions, 79 yards
- Kick Returns: 6 attempts, 179 yards, 1 touchdown
- Punt Returns: 29 attempts, 274 yards
Mike Sainristil, ATH
Threat: receiving, special teams, defense
2021 Stats
- Receiving: 21 receptions, 305 yards, 2 touchdown
Ronnie Bell, WR
Threat: receiving
*2019 Stats (last full season)
- Receiving: 48 receptions, 758 yards, 1 touchdown
Roman Wilson, WR
Threat: receiving
2021 Stats
- Receiving: 25 receptions, 420 yards, 3 touchdown
Andrel Anthony, WR
Threat: receiving
2021 Stats
- Receiving: 25 receptions, 420 yards, 3 touchdown
Cornelius Johnson, WR
Threat: receiving
2021 Stats
- Receiving: 25 receptions, 420 yards, 3 touchdown
Darius Clemons, WR
Threat: receiving
2021 Stats
- Receiving: N/A
Erick All, TE
Threat: receiving
2021 Stats
- Receiving: 38 receptions, 437 yards, 2 touchdowns