Weapons, Weapons, Weapons: Michigan Loaded Offensively In 2022

Though questions remain defensively, the Michigan offense should be one of the best in the Big Ten Conference in 2022.

For Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines, 2021 was nothing short of a resounding success. Not only did the Wolverines reach 12-wins for just the third in program history, they also beat Ohio State, won a Big Ten Championship and made their first appearance in the College Football Playoff in the process. 

With that said, there is always room for improvement - and the Michigan offense will need to make improvements in 2022 if a National Championship is still on the agenda. Here are a handful of players that can help get them there:

Blake Corum, RB

Threat: rushing, receiving

2021 Stats 

  • Rushing: 144 attempts, 952 yards, 11 touchdowns
  • Receiving: 24 receptions, 141 yards, 1 touchdown

Donovan Edwards, RB

Threat: passing, rushing, receiving

2021 Stats

  • Rushing: 35 attempts, 174 yards, 3 touchdowns
  • Receiving: 20 receptions, 265 yards, 1 touchdown

AJ Henning, ATH

Threat: rushing, receiving, special teams

2021 Stats

  • Rushing: 9 attempts, 162 yards, 2 touchdowns
  • Receiving: 10 receptions, 79 yards
  • Kick Returns: 6 attempts, 179 yards, 1 touchdown
  • Punt Returns:  29 attempts, 274 yards

Mike Sainristil, ATH 

Threat: receiving, special teams, defense

2021 Stats

  • Receiving: 21 receptions, 305 yards, 2 touchdown

Ronnie Bell, WR

Threat: receiving

 *2019 Stats (last full season)

  • Receiving: 48 receptions, 758 yards, 1 touchdown
Roman Wilson, WR

Threat: receiving

2021 Stats

  • Receiving: 25 receptions, 420 yards, 3 touchdown

Andrel Anthony, WR

Threat: receiving 

2021 Stats

  • Receiving: 25 receptions, 420 yards, 3 touchdown

Cornelius Johnson, WR

Threat: receiving

2021 Stats

  • Receiving: 25 receptions, 420 yards, 3 touchdown

Darius Clemons, WR

Threat: receiving

2021 Stats

  • Receiving: N/A

Erick All, TE

Threat: receiving

2021 Stats

  • Receiving: 38 receptions, 437 yards, 2 touchdowns

