September 16, 2021
Blake Corum Talks Big Game Against Washington, Jim Harbaugh's Confidence In Cade McNamara, Mike Macdonald's Defense

Blake Corum had a lot to say after his huge day against Washington, but what's all of that mean for quarterback Cade McNamara?
Author:
Publish date:

Sophomore running back Blake Corum is becoming a regular on The Wolverine Digest Podcast because he keeps killing it on the field. He talks about that, his offensive line, his hurdle attempt and running backs coach Mike Hart on this 30-minute exclusive.

We also get into Cade McNamara's performance through two weeks and what Jim Harbaugh had to say about him. We also do our best to break down what we've seen out of Mike Macdonald's defense, which is easier said than done after two weeks.

All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

