    October 19, 2021
    Blake Corum, Michigan Football At The Halfway Point, Northwestern, Jim Harbaugh Talks With Media After Bye

    Michigan football is 6-0 at the halfway point so there's plenty to talk about moving into the second half of the season.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Blake Corum joins us again to talk about Michigan's 6-0 start, his own goals as a running back, the fastest player on the roster and Mike Hart's influence through six weeks. Corum also explains why Jim Harbaugh called Sunday's practice one of the best he's ever seen.

    We also touch on Cade McNamara's play through the first half of the season, what Michigan needs to do against Northwestern this Saturday and the overall vibe of the team with three incredibly tough opponents ahead.

