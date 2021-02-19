What Brian Jean-Mary Leaving Michigan Means

Michigan linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary is leaving to take a job with the Tennessee Volunteers per reports from 247 Sports. Jean-Mary was only in Ann Arbor for one year.

At 45 years old, Jean-Mary was the oldest assistant coach on U-M's staff after all the changes this offseason and brought a lot of experience to the group that most of the others simply don't have. Jean-Mary previously coached at Georgia Tech, South Florida, Louisville and Texas. The veteran assistant for forme3r defensive coordinator was set to make $450,000 this season but is likely going to get a raise with Tennessee.

Jean-Mary recently interviewed with Urban Meyer for an opening on the Jacksonville Jaguars staff, but obviously didn't get it. It looked like he was ready to gear up for Michigan's 2021 season, but now he's off to Rocky Top as the Wolverines are just days away from beginning spring practice.