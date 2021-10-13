    • October 13, 2021
    Bye Week Discussions, Michigan's Season So Far, Burning Questions, Quarterback Play At 6-0

    It's a lot of fun to talk about Michigan football right now for a lot of different reasons.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Michigan is 6-0 and on a bye, which gives everyone a good chance to take a step back and really dissect what the Wolverines have done so far. It's always fun to take inventory and look ahead while the team rests up and gets ready for the second half of the season. Michigan is perfect through six games, but there is a gauntlet ahead down the back stretch of the schedule.

    We tackle some really tough questions revolving around Michigan's performance against Adrian Martinez and Nebraska, U-M's run game, the tough three-game slate made up of Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State and Jim Harbaugh's approval rating through six games. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

