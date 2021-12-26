Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Michigan Arrives In South Florida

    Michigan is in Florida and ready to begin preparing for the College Football Playoff matchup against Georgia.
    Michigan fans are extremely excited about the first round of the College Football Playoff as their beloved Wolverines get ready to take on Georgia. But just imagine how excited guys like Cade McNamara and Aidan Hutchinson are. The two of them stopped to field a few questions as soon as they hit the tarmac earlier today and Hutchinson couldn't hold back his smile.

    "This is the best Christmas gift I could ask for right here," he said. "Just being here and having this opportunity with all of my teammates. I can’t wait to play with them, I can’t wait to strap it up with them and give it everything we’ve got."

    McNamara was asked about this season and how he saw it playing out months ago. As the players have been saying all season, it's felt special from the start.

    "This is what I envisioned when I decided to come here to Michigan," McNamara said. "These are the type of games that we commit to. The success that we’re having this season, this is what we envisioned. I’m super excited and I know the rest of the team is for this week and the upcoming events."

    Michigan will start practicing immediately to get acclimated to the weather in south Florida and will certainly be ready to go by Friday. 

