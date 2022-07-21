Michigan Football/National Guard Event, Big Ten Media Days, Cade McNamara & JJ McCarthy

Big Ten Media Days are under a week away and the Wolverines will be represented by Cade McNamara, DJ Turner, Mazi Smith and Erick All, along with Jim Harbaugh. There's plenty to talk about with the defending Big Ten champs as everyone gets excited about football being back on the calendar.

Plus, we recap our time spent in Grand Ledge with the Michigan Army National Guard and also preview some upcoming activities before the football team really gets it going for fall camp. Finally, we talk about the quarterback battle yet again as the Michigan fanbase seems pretty divided about who should be under center.