Michigan vs. Colorado State Game Week, Jim Harbaugh Depth Chart, Quarterback Battle

It's game week and Jim Harbaugh is dishing out information like never before. He's dropping the entire depth chart, explaining his decisions about the quarterback battle by referencing bible verses and confirming, over and over, that no one knows what the future holds. His game week media availability was a little odd, but it's pretty obvious that Harbaugh knows that he's got a great team and a very realistic chance at repeating at Big Ten champs.

It's also game week for us, which means the return of TFG, Burning Questions and some discussion about this weekend's game, obviously. We also unveil something that should be a game changer for The Winged Helmet and Wolverine Digest, and might just take everything we do to another level. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.