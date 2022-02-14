Charles Woodson On Harbaugh, U-M:  'It's like what are we doing?'

While reflecting on the rollercoaster ride between Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan over the last 30 days, Woodson seemed just as confused as everyone else.

After over a month of uncertainty and speculation, it appears as though Jim Harbaugh is now fully committed to remaining at the University of Michigan for the long haul.

Following a 12-win season that resulted in his first win over Ohio State and Michigan's first Big Ten championship since 2004, Harbaugh spent the month of January taking a long hard look at what the NFL had to offer. As it turns out, the NFL didn't offer much - or anything - according to several reports.

Regardless of how it all played out, the end result was that Harbaugh would remain in Ann Arbor as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines for the 2022 season and beyond. As the program turns its full attention toward defending the Big Ten championship this fall, some within the Michigan circles are still trying to piece together what happened - including former Michigan great and Heisman trophy winner, Charles Woodson.

"I have no idea what happened, but it was the weirdest week of football that I've ever witnessed at Michigan," Woodson said on the Rich Eisen Show. "The coach is interviewing, National Signing Day or whatever, goes to interview for another job. He comes back, 'Nope, I'm never looking at the NFL again, I want to coach Michigan.' And then the offensive coordinator leaves, and then he writes a nasty little letter, 'I'm not respected here,' and he's going to Miami for the same position. It's like what are we doing? I'm clueless as to how that all worked out, but you know what? He still had a good class of recruits. You just gotta bring guys in that know how to coach them."

As far as whether or not he expects this to be a yearly issue between Harbaugh and U-M, Woodson said he's hopeful the head coach remains true to his word that this was a one-time occurrence.

"I think he tried to clear it up by saying, 'You know what? I'm done looking at the NFL,'" Woodson said. "So now you go into a kid's home, you're saying, 'I'm done with the NFL. I'm going to be here for your son.' So let's hope that's the truth."

You can watch the full segment below: