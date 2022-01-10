Jim Harbaugh Listed As A Top Candidate For Newly Available NFL Job

Jim Harbaugh's name is hot right now. The veteran coach just led Michigan to a 12-2 record in 2021 during a season that included a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. His stock is as high as its been since he's been at U-M and that has NFL teams giving him a look.

But what's most noteworthy, is that Harbaugh is giving them a look back.

Several jobs are open right now that would appeal to any coach looking to run a team in the league. Notable Michigan alum and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross parted ways with Brian Flores this morning, which certainly got the attention of Michigan fans. However he has already said that he won't be the guy to take Harbaugh away from Michigan, so the Fins appear to be out. The Denver Broncos are going to need a head coach, but Harbaugh is going to want a lot of control and John Elway is already controlling a lot of what goes on in The Mile High City. The Broncos are also a mess at quarterback. That doesn't seem like a good fit despite Harbaugh reportedly showing interest in the job. The Las Vegas Raiders might be the best all around fit for Harbaugh, but they are currently being coached by interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, and he has his team in the playoffs. If Harbaugh and the Raiders do end up getting together, it won't be for at least another week. The Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars also need coaches, but Harbaugh's name has not been linked to them whatsoever.

But what about Da Bears? The Bears obviously drafted Harbaugh and he spent seven seasons in The Windy City. He finished 35-30 with the Bears. There's a history there and that kind of thing resonates with Harbaugh. Per Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, Harbaugh is definitely a top candidate for the newly available job, and here's why:

He’s gotten Michigan over the hump this year, but Harbaugh’s failures in Ann Arbor should make teams think twice about him. His departure from the 49ers wasn’t exactly a highlight for his resume, either. But before that, he won. And he won a lot. He was 44-19-1 in four seasons with the 49ers before things went sour with the organization. Chairman George McCaskey surely has a nostalgic side. Hiring Mike Ditka changed the Bears; maybe he’ll feel the same about this former Bears player, too.

Harbaugh to the Bears does make some sense but it's not the most attractive available job, in my opinion. The Bears just aren't very good and Justin Fields is still a young quarterback. The Las Vegas Raiders job is the one that I've always thought would entice Harbaugh the most, but with Bisaccia doing such a good job, and the Raiders now in the postseason, I think he's going to be named the permanent head coach. That's why earlier in the week, I said the outcome of last night's Raiders/Chargers game was such a big deal and why I said that Harbaugh would probably be in Ann Arbor next fall. I'll stand by that until I hear something that changes my mind in a big way.