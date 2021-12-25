Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan Football Christmas Eve Extravaganza

    Michigan is just a week away from taking the field against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
    Author:

    It's Christmas Eve, 2021 is coming to a close and Michigan plays Georgia in the College Football Playoff in just one week. Life is good.

    There has been a spike in COVID concerns in recent days but for now, Michigan is in good shape and ready to travel down to Fort Lauderdale. Once in town, the Wolverines will remain as secluded as possible thanks to some new precautions put in place by the Orange Bowl Committee. Everyone is super excited about the game, as long as it goes according to plan.

    Read More

    jim harbaugh georgia podcast
    Football

    Michigan Football Christmas Eve Extravaganza

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_17293664_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan WR Unveils New Playoff Swag

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17296148_168388427_lowres
    Football

    'Go Blue, Michigan is the Best': Former Wolverines Make Hawkeyes Pay Up

    Dec 23, 2021
    franz wagner
    Basketball

    Franz Wagner Among Elite Company

    Dec 23, 2021
    orange bowl
    Football

    Orange Bowl Taking Extra Precautions

    Dec 23, 2021
    michigan football recruiting
    Recruiting

    Report: Michigan Makes Solid Hire In Recruiting Department

    Dec 22, 2021
    andrew stueber
    Football

    Andrew Stueber: "I’ve Never Been Closer With A Group Of Guys Than This Team Right Here"

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_17255893_168388427_lowres (1)
    Football

    U-M Offensive Line Earns Incredible Honor

    Dec 21, 2021