Michigan Football Christmas Eve Extravaganza

It's Christmas Eve, 2021 is coming to a close and Michigan plays Georgia in the College Football Playoff in just one week. Life is good.

There has been a spike in COVID concerns in recent days but for now, Michigan is in good shape and ready to travel down to Fort Lauderdale. Once in town, the Wolverines will remain as secluded as possible thanks to some new precautions put in place by the Orange Bowl Committee. Everyone is super excited about the game, as long as it goes according to plan.