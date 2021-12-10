Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Jim Harbaugh Wins AP Coach Of The Year

    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh adds to his already special 2021 season.
    Jim Harbaugh has been criticized plenty, but now, after an incredible job during the 2021 season, he's getting the praise he deserves. Harbaugh is officially The Associated Press college football coach of the year after beating Ohio State, winning the first Big Ten title at Michigan since 2004 and leading the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff. 

    Harbaugh is the first Michigan coach to ever win the award. 

    “It’s a tremendous reflection on the entire staff, players,” Harbaugh told the Associated Press. “Everybody shares in it. A rising tide lifts all ships.”

    Harbaugh received 22 of 53 first-place votes and 103 total points to finish just ahead of Cincinnati's Luke Fickell, who had 16 first-place votes and 88 total points. 

