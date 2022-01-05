Desmond Howard Talks Michigan's QB Situation, Harbaugh's Future and More

The former Wolverine and current ESPN College Football analyst joined us to discuss a wide range of topics, including Harbaugh's future at the University of Michigan.

It's been an extremely active 24-hour news cycle for the Michigan Football program, beginning with reports of Harbaugh's potential return back to the NFL.

While reports of Harbaugh's departure from Ann Arbor have become commonplace this time of the year, there does seem to be a sense that drastic changes are coming to Harbaugh's pay structure - whether at Michigan or elsewhere.

Given how active the news cycle has been for Michigan over the last 24-hours, it seemed like a good time to sit down with former Wolverine and current Analyst, Desmond Howard. From the quarterback battle to what went wrong against Georgia, we pack a lot into this 15-minute interview with the man who made No. 21 famous in Ann Arbor.

