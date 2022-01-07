Michigan Football Photo Gallery: 2021 Playoff Semifinal

It was an incredible run for Michigan, ending on one of the biggest stages in all of college football - the College Football Playoff. Here are some of our favorite photos from the 2021 CFP Semifinal between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia.

The Michigan Wolverines finished the 2021-22 college football season with a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten Championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

If you had read that previous sentence to a Michigan fan heading into the season, they would have likely suggested you seek professional help. In addition to the question marks at several key positions heading into the year, Michigan would also feature an entirely new-look coaching staff as part of Harbaugh's new contract extension. Though talent was never a question, the mainstream belief was that Michigan was headed for another third-place finish in its own division.

Instead, the Wolverines reached 12 wins for the just the third time in program history (1905, 1997, 2021) and claimed their 43rd Big Ten conference championship - more than any other program within the conference.

It was an incredible run for Michigan, ending on one of the biggest stages in all of college football - the College Football Playoff. Here are some of our favorite photos from the 2021 CFP Semifinal between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia.