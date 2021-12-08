Jim Harbaugh Makes Coaching History

It hasn't been a smooth ride to get here, but Jim Harbaugh has finally lived up to the lofty expectations that were set nearly seven years ago when he arrived in Ann Arbor.

It's safe to say that Jim Harbaugh's stock has risen considerably over the last two weeks. Not only did No. 5 Michigan knock off No. 2 Ohio State in Ann Arbor for the first time in a decade, the Wolverines also captured their first Big Ten Championship since 2004 and punched a ticket to the College Football Playoff.

In doing so, Harbaugh became the first head coach in history to reach both the College Football Playoffs and NFL Playoffs.

For Harbaugh, the success in 2021 doesn't only change the long-standing narratives about Ohio State and Indianapolis, it also comes with a nice little bonus. As part of the off-season changes to his contract extension, Harbaugh has received an estimated total of $2.2 million in bonus earnings for beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten Championship and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Amazingly, the Harbaugh's recently announced that they would be donating all of that bonus money back to the athletic department.