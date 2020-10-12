Roundtable: What's Your Biggest Concern For Michigan Football In 2020?

Michigan will officially start the season on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 pm in Minneapolis against the Golden Gophers. That game was already going to be tough but it recently got even tougher with the return of All-American wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

Just like every team, every year, there are some questions about Michigan. Which one has us the most worried? We discuss...

Brandon Brown

My biggest concern is the offensive line. I love Ed Warinner and think he's one of the best offensive line coaches in the country, but he has his work cut out for him. Redshirt sophomore tackles Jalen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes are damn good, and have starting experience, but replacing four starters from a cohesive unit like last year's is tough sledding.

We're seeing now just how good those guys were. The combination of left guard Ben Bredeson, center Cesar Ruiz and right guard Michael Onwenu didn't give up a sack last year. As we watch Ruiz and Onwenu start for good teams in the NFL, we're starting to understand how they did that. Bredeson made the roster for the Baltimore Ravens and Jon Runyan Jr. made the roster for the Green Bay Packers. Ruiz and Owenu are shining, while Runyan and Bredeson are providing solid depth, all on really good teams. That speaks volumes.

Mayfield and Hayes are both long, athletic and good at tackle, but the interior is inexperience and stepping into some massive shoes. Whoever ends up starting at left guard between redshirt freshman Trevor Keegan and redshirt junior Chuck Filiaga will have to get up to speed in a hurry just to come close to the kind of solid, reliable efforts put forth each week by Bredeson. At center, it's going to be a step back whether it's fifth-year senior and former walk on Andrew Vastardis or redshirt freshman Zach Carpenter. Ruiz was one of the most athletic centers in the country and was drafted in the first round by the Saints because of it. Vastardis and Carpenter just aren't that. At right guard, redshirt junior Andrew Stueber should be fine. He's a load at 6-7, 339 pounds and has started albeit at right tackle. He's not quite the load that Onwenu is, but he should be fine there.

Still, the entire group needs to jell, feel each other out and protect a new quarterback. Can they do that? I don't know and I'm not sure Warinner does either.

Steve Deace

My biggest concern is Michigan plays its two toughest road games — I don’t acknowledge the Ohio State game anymore — in the first three weeks with a revamped offensive line and a new starting quarterback. Both Minnesota and Indiana have proven playmakers under center, as well as explosive athletes on the perimeter like Rashod Bateman and Whop Philyor respectively, and the offense is probably going to have to score at least 28-30 points to win both games given Michigan’s question marks at corner.

Eric Rutter

Over the offseason, my answer to this question has shifted a little bit, but with less than two weeks until the season starts I can unequivocally say that the secondary is my top concern.

At certain times, the offensive line with four new starters held that mantle, and at other times the quarterback position and Joe Milton's development were primary sources of worry as well. But as time has progressed, U-M coaches and players have told stories that shine down praise for the job OL coach Ed Warinner has done up front. Players such as Ryan Hayes and Andrew Vastardis have received quite a bit of kudos for their effort during fall camp.

Other players, such as Michigan receivers Ronnie Bell and Mike Sainristil, have also talked up what type of player Joe Milton has turned into now that it's his turn to lead. That being said, those two position groups are not nearly as concerning to me as the secondary.

Replacing 75% of the starters from a year ago would be difficult for any defensive back unit to do, and that's exactly the predicament Michigan finds itself in. While Vincent Gray, DJ Turner, Jalen Perry and Gemon Green have all earned their fair share of praise at different times over the last month, all four players are extremely green in terms of experience, and there is no doubt they'll end up playing important roles this season.

Michigan DC Don Brown coaches a style of defense that can relieve pressure from the secondary when the pass rush gets home, but if that does not happen, then Michigan's new starters might be placed in compromising positions this season.

Michael Spath

My biggest concern is Michigan doesn't embrace its offensive talent like it is capable of this year and that it continues to try to win with the same approach that it has for the entire Jim Harbaugh era, focused on defense and ball control. That might get it done for four or five games this season as it usually gets it done for seven or eight during a 12-game season, but when you have to play two or three or four big, explosive offenses you simply cannot keep up because you haven't created that type of identity.