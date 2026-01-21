Michigan Adds Former Cal Safety Commit to 2026 class

On Tuesday evening (Jan. 20), three-star safety Ernest Nunley announced that he has committed to Michigan via X. Nunley was formerly signed with California on Dec. 3, 2025, but was granted a release after coaching changes took place for the Golden Bears.

Nunley, who is ranked the 99th-ranked recruit in the state of California and the 121st-ranked safety in the class of 2026 via On3, had offers from Wake Forest, UCLA, Arizona and UNLV, among others.

Michigan officially offered Nunley the day he decommitted from Cal (Jan. 15) and was the only school to offer him since then.

The Anaheim, Calif. native prepped at Western High School, competing in both football and track and field. Between his sophomore and junior seasons, he accumulated 54 tackles and five interceptions.

The Impact on Michigan

He will mark the 22nd member of the 2026 class and the second freshman safety the Wolverines will have coming in. The Wolverines also have Jordan Deck incoming, a four-star safety from Frisco, Texas.

Rod Moore makes a tackle. | Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Through the portal, Michigan also brought in former Memphis safety Chris Bracy.

Rod Moore will return at the safety position for UofM after back-to-back seasons of battling injuries. It is slowly becoming a deep position group for the Wolverines, despite losing starter TJ Metcalf to the transfer portal (Tennessee).