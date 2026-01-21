Michigan Adds Former Cal Safety Commit to 2026 class
On Tuesday evening (Jan. 20), three-star safety Ernest Nunley announced that he has committed to Michigan via X. Nunley was formerly signed with California on Dec. 3, 2025, but was granted a release after coaching changes took place for the Golden Bears.
Nunley, who is ranked the 99th-ranked recruit in the state of California and the 121st-ranked safety in the class of 2026 via On3, had offers from Wake Forest, UCLA, Arizona and UNLV, among others.
Michigan officially offered Nunley the day he decommitted from Cal (Jan. 15) and was the only school to offer him since then.
The Anaheim, Calif. native prepped at Western High School, competing in both football and track and field. Between his sophomore and junior seasons, he accumulated 54 tackles and five interceptions.
The Impact on Michigan
He will mark the 22nd member of the 2026 class and the second freshman safety the Wolverines will have coming in. The Wolverines also have Jordan Deck incoming, a four-star safety from Frisco, Texas.
Through the portal, Michigan also brought in former Memphis safety Chris Bracy.
Rod Moore will return at the safety position for UofM after back-to-back seasons of battling injuries. It is slowly becoming a deep position group for the Wolverines, despite losing starter TJ Metcalf to the transfer portal (Tennessee).
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2